SmartZone Pro Sniper

SmartZone Pro Sniper

SmartZone Pro Sniper is a Price Action tool designed to automatically detect structural supply and demand zones on the chart. It assists traders in identifying areas of potential market reaction to manage risk-to-reward ratios effectively.

Market Compatibility

The tool adapts to multiple asset classes and timeframes, including:

  • Forex and currency pairs

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Synthetic indices

  • Commodities and metals

  • Stock indices

Core Functionality

  • Objective Zone Detection: Focuses on verified swing highs and lows to map out supply and demand structures.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates a suggested Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR) or a fixed buffer.

  • Reentry Tracking: Tracks price interactions with active zones, providing visual markers and alerts upon re-entry.

  • Non-Repainting: Once a zone or marker is confirmed on a closed bar, it remains fixed.

How to Use

  • Direct Zone Trading: Wait for a new buy or sell zone to form. When the price pulls back into the zone, evaluate the setup based on the suggested risk parameters.

  • Trend Confluence: Identify the primary trend on higher timeframes (such as H1 or H4) and use the tool on lower timeframes (such as M5 or M15) to execute entries aligned with the macro structure.

Key Features

  • Customizable Interface: Adjust colors, depth, and historical bar settings.

  • Multi-Alert Options: Receive notifications via terminal pop-ups or sound alerts.

  • Clean Chart Mode: Optional setting to automatically remove broken zones.

  • Trend Confluence Engine: Includes an optional Ichimoku Cloud integration. The tool monitors trend alignment (Tenkan/Kijun cross and Cloud positioning) to print confluence markers and trigger alerts.

  • Optimized Calculations: The codebase processes data updates when a zone changes rather than on every tick, minimizing terminal performance impact.

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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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