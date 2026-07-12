SmartZone Pro Sniper



SmartZone Pro Sniper is a Price Action tool designed to automatically detect structural supply and demand zones on the chart. It assists traders in identifying areas of potential market reaction to manage risk-to-reward ratios effectively.

Market Compatibility

The tool adapts to multiple asset classes and timeframes, including:

Forex and currency pairs

Cryptocurrencies

Synthetic indices

Commodities and metals

Stock indices

Core Functionality

Objective Zone Detection: Focuses on verified swing highs and lows to map out supply and demand structures.

Dynamic Risk Management: Calculates a suggested Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR) or a fixed buffer.

Reentry Tracking: Tracks price interactions with active zones, providing visual markers and alerts upon re-entry.

Non-Repainting: Once a zone or marker is confirmed on a closed bar, it remains fixed.

How to Use

Direct Zone Trading: Wait for a new buy or sell zone to form. When the price pulls back into the zone, evaluate the setup based on the suggested risk parameters.

Trend Confluence: Identify the primary trend on higher timeframes (such as H1 or H4) and use the tool on lower timeframes (such as M5 or M15) to execute entries aligned with the macro structure.

Key Features