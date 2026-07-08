Water Mark Pro MT5

TradingView Style Chart Watermark

Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView.

Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal.

This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the current trading pair and timeframe dynamically on your chart, alongside two additional fully customizable text labels. Inspired by the clean aesthetics of modern charting tools and ICT concepts, this indicator is perfect for traders who want a more visually appealing workspace.

Whether you are a trading mentor sharing technical analysis, a prop firm trader journaling setups, or simply an enthusiast who loves a clean aesthetic, this indicator is an essential addition to your toolkit. It gives your charts a unique professional identity and beautifully brands your screenshots before you share them on social media.

Key Features of the Indicator:

Dynamic Pair and Timeframe Display The indicator automatically detects and displays your current instrument and timeframe. If you switch from a 5 minute chart to a 4 hour chart, the text updates instantly. It supports all default and custom MT5 timeframes.

The TradingView Aesthetic Bring the modern, minimalistic look of popular charting platforms right into your MetaTrader desktop. Make your workspace inspiring and easy on the eyes.

Complete Customization You are in full control. Adjust the font style, font size, and text color to match your specific chart template. You can easily position the watermark anywhere on your screen using the X and Y distance parameters and corner selection.

Dual Custom Text Labels Beyond the pair and timeframe, you can add two custom lines of text. Use this to display your brand name, your trading community, your current trading strategy, or important psychological reminders right on the chart.

Lightweight and Optimized Coded with clean and modern MQL5 practices, this indicator runs smoothly without consuming excessive CPU resources. It will not slow down your terminal or interfere with your Expert Advisors.

How to Use: Simply attach the indicator to any chart. In the input settings, type your desired font name (such as Arial, Verdana, or Ink Free) and adjust the sizing and colors to fit your light or dark chart theme.

Upgrade your charting aesthetic today. Download this indicator for free and experience a cleaner, more professional MetaTrader workspace.

--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175247

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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