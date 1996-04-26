RVI Live Tuner MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that.
It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with a slider for the period. Drag it and both lines recalculate and redraw instantly, while you watch. The 10-vs-14 question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.
The real RVI, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: a 4-bar symmetrically weighted close-to-open move and high-to-low range, each smoothed with a simple moving average over the period, RVI as their ratio, and the Signal as the same 4-bar weighting applied to RVI itself -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.
Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the RVI line and the Signal line with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.
Your setup is remembered per chart -- the period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.
Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same slider, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.
Why you will like it
- One slider, instant feedback. Drag the period, see both lines update now, on your own history.
- Style it live. RVI / Signal color and width change on the chart as you edit.
- Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
- Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
- Own RVI and Signal math, identical to the MetaTrader definition. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.
How to use
- Drag RVI Live Tuner onto any chart.
- Use the slider to set the period -- watch both lines update live.
- Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines.
RVI Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes, Alligator and OsMA Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.
Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.
Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.