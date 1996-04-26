RVI Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that.

It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with a slider for the period. Drag it and both lines recalculate and redraw instantly, while you watch. The 10-vs-14 question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real RVI, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: a 4-bar symmetrically weighted close-to-open move and high-to-low range, each smoothed with a simple moving average over the period, RVI as their ratio, and the Signal as the same 4-bar weighting applied to RVI itself -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the RVI line and the Signal line with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- the period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same slider, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

One slider, instant feedback. Drag the period, see both lines update now, on your own history.

Drag the period, see both lines update now, on your own history. Style it live. RVI / Signal color and width change on the chart as you edit.

RVI / Signal color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own RVI and Signal math, identical to the MetaTrader definition. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag RVI Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the slider to set the period -- watch both lines update live.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines.

RVI Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes, Alligator and OsMA Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.