Smart Phase Box automatically locates consolidation zones (bases, flats) on the chart and analyzes the candle microstructure inside each zone — wicks, tick volume, body-to-range ratio, and where price closes relative to the zone — to estimate whether the zone looks more like accumulation (buyers absorbing supply) or distribution (sellers absorbing demand), based on classic Wyckoff / Smart Money concepts.

Smart Phase Box (SPB) — Indicator Description

MT4-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186530



The indicator draws the zones directly on the price chart as colored rectangles with a text label, adds dashed support/resistance projection lines, and also writes the same information into indicator buffers so it can be read by an Expert Advisor.

Indicator development philosophy: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772874

How it works

Compression detection. The indicator measures the average candle range over a baseline period. When price gets compressed into a narrow corridor (over a short lookback window) relative to that baseline, a new zone is opened. Microstructure scoring. While the zone is active, every new candle is scored on three factors: Wick + volume — a long wick paired with a volume spike suggests resting limit orders absorbing market flow on that side.

— a long wick paired with a volume spike suggests resting limit orders absorbing market flow on that side. Effort vs. result — a candle with high volume but a narrow body (little price progress) suggests hidden buying/selling against the visible candle direction.

— a candle with high volume but a narrow body (little price progress) suggests hidden buying/selling against the visible candle direction. Close location — where candles tend to close inside the zone (upper vs. lower half). Verdict. The running score determines the zone's color and label: gray/"FORMING" while inconclusive, green "ACCUMULATION: X%" or red "DISTRIBUTION: X%" once one side dominates. The label updates in real time as the zone develops. Projection. Once a zone breaks, its upper/lower borders are projected forward as dashed lines, and the indicator buffers keep holding the same border/direction/probability values for the length of that projection — useful as a simple support/resistance + bias reference after the breakout.

Parameters

Input variable Label shown in the terminal's Inputs tab Meaning InpHistoryBars History to draw on chart (bars back) How many bars back to scan and draw zones for when the indicator is first attached. InpRangeAvgPeriod Averaging period for candle range (baseline volatility) Lookback period used to compute the baseline average candle range (the volatility reference). InpBoxLookback Window for compression detection (bars) Size of the window used to detect the initial compression (in bars). InpBoxMultiplier Allowed box range = multiplier * average candle size How tight the compression must be: max allowed zone range = multiplier × average candle range. Lower = stricter/smaller zones. InpMinBoxBars Minimum zone length (bars) to be displayed Minimum zone length (in bars) required before it is drawn on the chart. Filters out noise from very short zones. InpWickVolumeFactor Volume multiplier for a "spike" (wicks / effort-vs-result) How large a tick-volume spike must be (relative to its own baseline) to count as significant for the wick/effort-result scoring. InpShowLabels Show text labels (ACCUMULATION/DISTRIBUTION %) Show/hide the "ACCUMULATION/DISTRIBUTION %" text label. InpExtendLines Draw dashed level projections to the right Show/hide the dashed projection lines after a zone breaks. InpExtendBars Length of level projection to the right (bars) How far (in bars) the projection lines — and the matching buffer values — extend after a zone closes. InpColorForming Color of a forming / undetermined zone Color for zones with no clear bias yet. InpColorAccum Color of an accumulation zone Color for zones leaning accumulation (bullish bias). InpColorDist Color of a distribution zone Color for zones leaning distribution (bearish bias). InpObjPrefix Prefix for graphical object names Prefix used for all chart object names created by the indicator (change it if you run multiple instances on one chart).

Buffers (for EA / iCustom use)

# Content 0 Zone upper border (price) 1 Zone lower border (price) 2 Direction: 1 = accumulation, -1 = distribution, 0 = no active/undetermined zone 3 Probability of the current direction, in %





Buffers stay populated for as long as a zone is active, and continue to hold the last closed zone's values for InpExtendBars bars afterward (matching the dashed projection on the chart), then reset to empty.

Usage recommendations