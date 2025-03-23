Daily Volatility Tracker MT5

Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for:

Choosing the right pairs to trade

Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels

Adapting to changing market conditions

What This Indicator Does

This tool calculates and displays the daily range (High - Low) of price movements for the most recent trading days.

It gives you clear insights into:

The highest movement among the selected days

The lowest movement

The average daily range in points

A daily breakdown with day initials (e.g. Monday - 254 points, Tuesday - 310 points, etc.)

Everything is presented cleanly on your chart using a label system that works well with both light and dark themes.

How the “Last 5 Days” Are Counted

Automatically skips weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Uses the most recent valid trading days (Monday through Friday)

Includes today if it's a weekday

if it’s a weekday For example, if today is Monday, it includes: Monday (today) Friday Thursday Wednesday Tuesday



This ensures the volatility data is accurate and relevant to current trading conditions.

Main Features

Displays key volatility stats directly on your chart

Counts only valid trading days

Customizable font size and color

Clean, multi-line label system for easy reading

Works on any timeframe (uses Daily candles for calculation)

How to Use It

Attach the indicator to any chart

Set how many past days to measure (default: 5)

Instantly view: Highest, average, and lowest point ranges Daily movement per day (e.g. M - 254 pts)



Use this data to:

Compare volatility across different symbols

Identify high-volatility pairs to trade

Avoid low-activity or flat market conditions

Who It’s For

Traders who want quick visual insight into recent market activity

Those looking to identify the most volatile currency pairs

Traders who rely on volatility-based strategies or setups

Daily Volatility Tracker helps you understand what the market is actually doing, so you can trade smarter with real volatility insight.

Note: This is a free product and is provided as-is. Support is not available, and the source code will not be shared. Please do not request it.



