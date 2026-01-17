Market Structure smc indicator

Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator (MT5)

Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator is a powerful Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify high-probability entries with institutional logic .

This indicator automatically detects market structure in real time, highlights key liquidity levels, and provides clear, non-repainting signals so you can trade with confidence and precision.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Pin Point Pro V6 gives you the exact tools used by professional traders—without clutter or lag.

🚀 Core Features

Real-Time Market Structure (Smart Money Concepts)

Internal Structure (BOS / CHoCH)

Swing Structure (Major Trend Direction)

Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish structure shifts

Optional Confluence Filter for higher-quality signals

Strong & Weak Highs / Lows

Instantly identify liquidity targets

Know where price is likely to sweep or react

Perfect for stop-hunt and reversal setups

Previous Day / Week / Month Levels

Automatic plotting of: Previous Day High & Low Previous Week High & Low Previous Month High & Low

These are key institutional reference levels

Fully customizable colors and styles

Premium, Discount & Equilibrium Zones

Visualize fair value vs premium/discount price

Helps align trades with Smart Money positioning

Ideal for entries after pullbacks and inducements

Advanced Alerts System

Receive alerts when structure events occur:

Popup Alerts

Push Notifications (Mobile)

Sound Alerts

You never miss a setup—even when away from the screen.

Why Traders Love Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator

✔ Non-repainting logic

✔ Real-time calculations

✔ Clean, professional chart display

✔ Works on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Metals)

✔ Works on any timeframe

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Fully customizable inputs

This indicator is built for decision-making, not guesswork.

Best Used For

Smart Money Concepts trading

Market structure analysis

Liquidity-based strategies

Breakout & reversal confirmation

High-precision entries and exits

Customization & Control

Toggle internal or swing structure

Adjust structure colors & label sizes

Enable or disable alerts individually

Control lookback depth and sensitivity

Session-independent & broker-agnostic

Important Notes

Indicator does not repaint

No lagging indicators

No martingale or risky logic

Works best when combined with proper risk management

Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Beginner traders learning structure

✔ Intermediate traders refining entries

✔ Advanced traders trading SMC professionally