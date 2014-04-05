Spike Oscillator
- Indicators
- Vitalii Kondratiuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator for searching for price reversals Works well on commodity indices and currency pairs On charts such as Boom Cash, it shows the beginning of a protracted movement well. You can also catch splashes. The indicator uses algorithms, an oscillator and a trend indicator that work together. The indicator shows a candle opening signal (does not disappear, does not redraw and does not recalculate its readings) A good quality tool that can become the basis for creating your own trading system.