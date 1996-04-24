All Currency Strength Live

Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength?

Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease.

With "All Currency Strength Live," you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No more second-guessing or sifting through cluttered charts – our intuitive interface simplifies complex data into actionable intelligence.

Experience clarity like never before as currency strength is elegantly displayed on a scale from 0 to 100, eliminating confusion and empowering you to make calculated moves with ease. But why stop there? Customize your trading experience further by choosing from a spectrum of colors to represent different strength zones, allowing for a personalized visual interface tailored to your preferences.

Stay ahead of the curve with live updates synced with every tick, ensuring you're always in sync with the market's pulse. With "All Currency Strength Live" by your side, noise is minimized, and focus is maximized, enabling you to seize opportunities with confidence and precision.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Currency Strength at a Glance: View the live strength of all major forex currencies simultaneously, displayed as a value between 0 and 100 for effortless comprehension.
  • Price & Volume Strength Breakdown: Gain valuable insights with separate calculations for both price strength and volume strength, giving you a well-rounded understanding of currency behavior.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Switch between any timeframe you desire to analyze currency strength across different market conditions. The current timeframe is conveniently displayed by default.
  • Customizable Color Zones: Tailor the indicator to your preferences by selecting different colors for various strength zones, enhancing visual clarity and information absorption.
  • Live Updates with Every Tick: Stay ahead of the curve with real-time updates that reflect market changes instantaneously.


All Currency Strength Live is the perfect tool for any forex trader seeking a simple yet powerful way to gauge currency strength and make informed trading decisions. Get yours today and take your forex trading to the next level!


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