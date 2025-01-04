Moving Support Resistance Lines

Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels

Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels 

to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL) 

or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY)

Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!!

Main Inputs:

# of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling

Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for lower time frames (M30-M5)

* an Arrow UP/Down in case of Bear/Bull market opportunities

* you can also manage the colors of the sup /res moving levels 

* ALERTS enable/disable


A very helpful and smart indicator for all time frames  and All symbols

MY FAVOURITE SETTINGS:

H1: Bars count = 5to 20; ShiftFromStar = 10-20; MA = 25

M30: Bars count = 10to40; ShiftFromStar = 25-50; MA = 50

M1: Bars count = 500 -1000; ShiftFromStar = 500-1000; MA = 1000

You will find the best combinations of inputs that suits you trading stategy !!


Filter:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
512
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.02.13 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review