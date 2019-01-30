Alligator Analysis

5

Indicator description.

           The Alligator Analysis” (AA) indicator allows you to build various (by averaging types and by scales) “Alligators” and their combinations, i.e. allows you to analyze the state of the market based on the correlation of this state with a whole range of different "Alligators".  The classic "Alligator" by Bill Williams is based on moving averages and Fibonacci numbers, which makes it one of the best indicators now. The classic "Alligator"  is based on Fibonacci numbers and is a combination of three smoothed moving averages (SМMA) with periods 5, 8 and 13, which are part of the Fibonacci sequence. In this case, the moving averages are shifted forwards by 3, 5, and 8 bars, respectively, which are numbers from the same sequence (preceding the corresponding period values).

           Alligators from the AA indicator is based, on the same principle as the classic “Alligator”, but on different parts of a number of Fibonacci numbers, as well as on different moving average averaging algorithms.

          First of all, in the AA  indicator you can create 8 types of alligators and their combinations:

  1. Fast alligator with periods (3,5,8)  and shifts (2,3,5);

  2. Classic alligator -  (5,8,13) and  (3,5,8); 

  3.  Big alligator  -  (8,13,21)  and  (5,8,13);

  4.  Huge alligator -  (13,21,34) and   (8,13,21);

  5.  Monster -  (21,34,55)  and (13,21,34);

  6.  Fast and Huge -  (3,5,8,13,21,34) and  (2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21);

  7.  Classic and Monster  -  (5,8,13,21,34,55)  and  (3,5,8,13,21,34);

  8.  All alligators -  (3,5,8,13,21,34,55)  and  (2, 3,5,8,13,21,34).  

            Secondly, the indicator AA uses 6 types of averaging, where the classical averaging SMA, EMA, SMMA, LMA are supplemented by averaging the moving average by the median and averaging weighted by volume.

               Line shifts can be removed. The colors of the AA indicator lines are set according to the type of color spectrum: from violet for a small smoothing period to red - for the largest period.

     

    Application of "Alligator Analysis" in trade.

           In the “Fast alligator”, “Classic alligator”, “Big alligator”, “Huge alligator” and “Monster” modes, you can evaluate market trends in their respective (incremental) time scales. In “All alligators” modes and near  to it - “Fast and Huge” and “Classic and Monster” - the indicator “Alligator Analysis” allows you to see market tendency of different (but important for trading on this chart) time scales on the same chart. As a result, it is easy to visually identify not only the states of (A) price consolidation near a level (convergence and interlacing of lines, which become horizontal), (B) the beginning of trends ("opening the mouth of a crocodile") and (C) their ends (interlacing of lines, indicating a new consolidation), as in the classic Alligator, but also (D) rollbacks of trends.

          Namely, if the "mouth of the crocodile" is widely open on moving averages with large periods, which have a trend identified on their timeframes, while a consolidation starts on the moving averages of smaller scales, then a trend rollback is likely to take place. At the same time, the length of a trend on the corresponding timeframe is usually proportional to the length of the preceding consolidation area (of the same scale), where the market remains most of the time (70%-80%), which provides additional information for evaluating the market situation, i.e. allows seeing if a trend rollback is beginning or ending.  A rough estimate is that if the trend lasted for 25% -40% of the time of the consolidation before it, then, most likely, there will not be a trend rollback, but a trend end;  if the trend lasted less than 20% of the time of the previous consolidation, the convergence of the fast lines of the indicator «Alligator Analysis»  indicates a rollback. 

 

Indicator parameters.

  • Price type  - Values: Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price  ((high + low)/2 – default),  Typical price ((high + low + close)/3),    Weighted  price  ((high + low + 2*close)/4).
  • Alligator type  -  Values: «Fast alligator», «Classic alligator» (default), «Big alligator»,  «Huge alligator», «Monster», «Fast and Huge», «Classic and Monster» and  «All alligators».
  • The averaging method   - Values:  SMA, EMA, SMMA (default),  LMA, Median=(Max+Min)/2  and  <xv>=<x*v>/<v>  volume weighted.
  • The  moving averages shifting? Values: true (default),  false.
Reviews 4
Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2019.06.04 05:43 
 

✔✔✔

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4.91 (659)
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The Signal Envelopes   indicator uses the robust filtering method based on: (1) the moving median Buff0 = <Median> = (Max {x} + Min {x}) / 2 and (2) the averaging algorithm developed by the author Buff1 = <(<Median> ) ^ (- 3)> * (<Median>) ^ 4  based on the moving median. The Signal Envelopes   indicator allows you to most accurately and with the minimum possible delay set the beginning of a new trend.  The Signal Envelopes indicator can be used both for trading according to scalpe
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The Strong Trend Flat Signal (STFS) indicator is the intersection of two, developed by the author, non-lagging moving averages with averaging periods 21 and 63.               A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow  to open positions in time and close positio
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The StatChannel ( SC ) indicator is a development of the Bollinger Bands indicator ( ВВ ).  BB is a moving average, on both sides of which two lines are drawn, separated from it by standard deviations std multiplied by the corresponding coefficient. At the same time, a moving average with an averaging period (2n + 1) bars is always obtained lagging behind n bars.  Sliding std is also lagging behind on n bars, also calculated by (2n + 1) points. Such
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Introduction.             The indicator predicts the price in accordance with the prevailing trend  and its own small statistical price fluctuations around this trend. At the same time, in StatPredict , you need to set the time horizon of the forecasted events, which is set by the parameter settings of the “ Length of forecast in bars ” indicator and determined by the characteristic time scale of the current   trend, which is best measured by the ProfitMACD indicator or by the previous price co
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.                             The Asummetry  indicator allows you to predict the beginning of a change in the direction of trends, long before their visual appearance on the price chart.               The author statistically revealed that before changing the direction of the trend, the probability distribution function of the price is made as asymmetric as possible. More precisely, the price movement in any direction always pulls sideways the function of its dist
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Identify Market State   indicator allows you to set the beginning of a new trends and pullbacks on an existing trend. This indicator can be used both for trading on scalper strategies and for long-term trading strategies.               The indicator is based on the 14 periodic DeMarker   indicator and the 8 periodic simple moving average from this indicator. Statistical studies have shown that the sharp peaks of the DeMarker   indicator curve when they drop below its minimum li
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Robust filter   indicator is based on the robust filtering algorithm developed by the author using the multi-period averaged moving median. The algorithm for this averaging is shown in the last screenshot.                The indicator calculates and shows: 1. The direction of the trend; 2. Entry and exit points of positions; 3. StopLoss   lines calculated from current price probability distributions and selected probability of closing an order by StopLoss before the trend revers
Absolute price
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
This   indicator is intended for professionals assessing fundamental market trends.  This indicator calculates the index of any instrument and analyzes it.              The index of the state currency shows the real purchasing power of this currency, and the dynamics of this index shows the dynamics of the economic state of the corresponding state. An analysis of the indices of both currencies included in a currency pair makes it much more reliable to identify the trend of this cur
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
StatZigZag
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The StatZigZag  indicator looks like a regular ZigZag , but is built on the basis of completely different algorithms. The StatZigZag  indicator is a broken line built from segments of regression lines of different lengths, the beginning of each of which comes from the end of the previous segment. Each regression segment is built until the variance or spread of price around it begins to exceed a certain critical value, after which the construction of this segment ends and the constr
Velocity of price change
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Velocity of price change   ( VP ) indicator shows the average rate of price change at those characteristic time intervals where this rate was approximately constant. The robust algorithm used in VP   to smooth out the price from its random jumps, ensures the reliability of the indicator reading, which does not react to simple price volatility and its insignificant movements.             The indicator allows you to track trends and the moments of their reversals , during which t
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trends that you see on the charts are not always trends or, more precisely, trends on which you can make money. The point is that there are two kinds of trends:  1)   true trends that are caused by fundamental economic reasons that are stable and, therefore, can provide a reliable profit for the trader;  2)  and there are false trend sections that only look like a trend and arise due to chains of random events - moving the price (mainly) in one direction. These false trend sec
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indica
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Wan Ping Fei
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Wan Ping Fei 2019.06.04 05:43 
 

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