Universal Risk Manager Pro

The Big Advantage: Protect your account in just one click. No more calculating lot sizes by hand or guessing how much you could lose. Simply move the lines on your chart, and the panel displays the exact lot size to keep your risk under control. (Move the Gray line)

How to Use It (In 3 Steps):

  1. Set your risk: In the settings, choose whether you want to risk a percentage of your account (e.g., 1%) or a fixed amount of cash (e.g., $50).

  2. Drag the lines: Three lines will appear on your chart. Move the gray line with your mouse to adjust your strategy:

    • Gray: Entry price.

    • Red: Stop Loss (Your loss limit).

    • Green: Take Profit (Your profit target).

  3. Copy the Lot Size: Look at the panel, grab the "Lot" number, and open your trade manually in MT5.

What Do the Panel Alerts Mean?

The border of the panel changes color to warn you if you are being too aggressive:

  • SAFE (Green): Low risk (less than 1.5%). Everything is under control.

  • WARNING (Yellow): Moderate risk (1.5% to 3%). Use caution.

  • DANGER (Red): High risk (greater than 3%) or a line error (for example, placing your Stop Loss in the wrong spot).

Important Note: This tool is a calculation assistant. It does not execute trades for you; it provides the perfect lot size so you can trade safely.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
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Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter The Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter is an advanced technical tool that combines Bollinger Bands (BB) , MACD , and the Average Directional Index (ADX) . It now incorporates a complete directional analysis system with +DI and -DI , as well as cross-confirmation options with MACD. This tool is designed to provide precise and filtered trading signals, optimized for scalping , intraday, and swing trading. It helps identify not only the direction but also the strength and r
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
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Theme Switcher
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MarketCrack – Whale Detector: Aligning with Smart Money MarketCrack – Whale Detector is a professional indicator designed to visually and proactively detect the activity of large market participants, known as "whales." Its purpose is to identify key moments of significant institutional pressure, allowing traders to align with the direction of smart money and make strategic decisions with greater confidence. Functionality and Objective MarketCrack – Whale Detector analyzes price action and volume
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
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Here is the coherent translation of the text into English: The Oracle Oscillator is a true revolution in technical analysis. Instead of forcing the trader to watch multiple oscillators at the same time—like RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, DeMarker, and the Laguerre Filter—this indicator unifies the best of each into a single hybrid line (DodgerBlue color), perfectly calibrated to be reactive to real movements while filtering out market noise , thus avoiding the false impulses that confuse so many
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Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Dragon Bands Z: Visual Trend Analysis Indicator Dragon Bands Z is an indicator designed to simplify chart reading through the visual consolidation of multiple technical sources. Its objective is to provide a clear indication of market direction and strength, without the need for charts cluttered with numerous individual indicators. The indicator uses a hybrid color fill to translate price action into four primary visual states: Green: Indicates a predominant upward directional force. Red: Confir
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