Grey Wolf

Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame,

the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.  


This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund eg. 100$ 0.01 lots, 500$ 0.05 lots, 2000$ 0.2 lots.



Recommended products
God Odin
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the   USD/CHF, EUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for e
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Master of BTC
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
Master of Crypto is a 10-strategy expert advisor designed for the 24/7 crypto market: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major coins. It combines sentiment, session and structure strategies with layered partial take-profits (TP1, TP2, TP3) and strict risk control. 10 STRATEGIES (independently toggimable) - Funding Fade - fades extreme funding-rate sentiment - Weekend Range - low-volume weekend range trading - Asia Momentum - Asian-session directional bias - Round Numbers - psychological levels (50K, 60K..
FREE
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
FREE
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Pips Architect EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Architect EA for MT5 Pips Architect EA is a disciplined XAUUSD trading system designed for traders who want structured entries, controlled execution, and stronger protection features. This Expert Advisor is built specifically for XAUUSD and uses an internal Custom Trend Validator Bias together with pending order execution to follow market direction with more control. Instead of blindly chasing price, it waits for alignment, validates conditions, and places trades using a more calculated app
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is distinguished by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss. Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimize
Big Kangaroo
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/USD, AUD/NZD  market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2
Forex Atlas
Michal Hrubes
Experts
Forex Atlas – Systematic Portfolio Trading System Launch Access Pricing Launch price: 699 USD (first 10 users) Founders price: 1199 USD (next 10 users) Final price: 2199 USD The price will gradually increase with the growing number of users and with the extension of the live trading history. Early adopters gain access to the system at a significantly lower price before the product reaches its full market value. System Overview Forex Atlas is designed as a systematic multi-strategy, multi-mark
Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
Arnau Pradas Soriano
Experts
Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
Titan Gold Scalper Bot
Luai Mohammad Amin Azab
Experts
TITAN GOLD SCALPER BOT v2.19 The Precision Algorithm for XAUUSD Dominance Step into the next era of algorithmic trading with Titan Gold Scalper Bot . Specifically engineered for the volatile nature of the Gold market (XAUUSD), this version 2.19 represents a pinnacle in automated execution, combining aggressive scalping logic with institutional-grade protection protocols. WHAT’S NEW IN v2.19? Smart Time-Exit Protocol: An innovative feature that automatically liquidates stale positions after a sp
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
4 (3)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Nexus Hedg EA
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Experts
EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. Nexus hedg ea  is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses.  This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical. Features : No risk for
NoxEA
Ting Kee Ming
Experts
NoxEA: A Long-Term Investment Machine NoxEA is not a "magic button" or a high-risk gamble. It is a sophisticated, multi-currency trading engine engineered for capital preservation and consistent, long-term appreciation. Designed for the serious investor, it operates on the principle that sustainable wealth is built through logical execution, not market miracles. Why Choose NoxEA Over "High-Yield" EAs? Most EAs on the market boast backtests showing 1,000% returns in a month, only to blow the acco
Two Brother EJ12
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Pullback EA xau
Katja Nordhausen
Experts
EA description (short, clear, market-ready) EA_XAU_Fibo_M15_FINAL_TTP_MODERN_v2_00 is a rule-based XAUUSD (gold) pullback EA for the M15 chart that specifically targets pullbacks to a defined Fibonacci zone (0.500–0.667, optionally close to 0.618) – but only if the parent trend filter on H1 confirms a clear direction. The EA combines structure (swing range + Fib retracement) with trend bias (EMA20/50, RSI and optional MACD) and uses modern, broker-safe execution and risk management: stop/freez
FREE
Imperium
Hugo Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
IMPERIUM Imperium is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate Forex trading using a probabilistic decision engine combined with an external machine learning model. The Expert Advisor continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. Trading activity automatically adapts to changing market conditions. Recommended Environment Parameter Value Recommended symbol EURUSD Supported symbols All Forex pairs Recommended timeframe M15 to H1 Netting Supported Hedgin
Super Goldarix
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Experts
Super Goldarix Overview Super Goldarix is a specialized Expert Advisor designed to capture trading opportunities during the New York session overlap. The robot employs precise time-based trading strategies with built-in GMT time detection for consistent performance across all brokers. Trading Session The EA operates exclusively during optimal market hours: Start Time: 12:50 PM GMT End Time: 3:00 PM GMT Time Zone: GMT (automatically detected, no manual offset adjustment needed) ️ Importa
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE>>>>>>___IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII___<<<<<< Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  TakeProfit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000,  3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” R
FREE
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Developed with the support of advanced Artificial Intelligence tools, EURUSD London Breakout Pro delivers a clean, efficient codebase optimized for speed and stability. This Expert Advisor applies an institutional-grade risk management framework and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale, grid averaging, or uncontrolled hedging. Built for traders who demand both precision and safety, the system combines a proven London session breakout concept with powerful en
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Zpai
Pulkit Kumar Sharma
Experts
ZProfit Ai – Adaptive Trading Intelligence Overview ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision. It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL...... Ke
FREE
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
BullStreet AI
Marco Resseghini
Experts
BullStreet AI: The Future of US30 Trading BullStreet AI is the advanced trading bot designed to trade US30 with precision and intelligence, working on a H1 timeframe. Its goal is to maximize capital in the long term, using strategies based on technical analysis and artificial intelligence to make informed trading decisions. H1 timeframe analysis to identify significant trends Long-term strategy with disciplined approach Fully automated to reduce emotion in trading decisions Trust technology to
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
Experts
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
Rey Toro Mt4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Last Viking MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Last Viking, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant monthly profit. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is recommended to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 1
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Two Brother EJ12 MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Lion Moon Mt4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Lion Moon   Put Lion Moon to work now, this amazing and simple EA was carefully made and tested for the USD / CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capi
Big Island MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Ponga a trabajar ahora a Big Island, este increible EA fue hecho y minuciosamente probado para el mercado de EUR/GBP exclusivamente en la temporalidad de 5m, la finalidad de este EA es que obtengas mas de un 25% mensual en profit y tu cuenta nunca llegue a 0$.   Este EA lo puedes utilizar con poco capital 100$ y trabajar perfectamente, hise pruebas con 50$ y trabajo perfectamente pero es recomendable empezar con 100$ mínimo, recomiendo usar una VPS. también puede trabajar un mayor capital solo
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Big Island
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Island this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/GBP   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
Rey Toro
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Treasure Seeker
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Treasure Seeker this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the GBP/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely with this incredible EA you earn 20% monthly .   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and work perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is advisable to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots
God Odin
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the   USD/CHF, EUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.   This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for e
Big Kangaroo
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/USD, AUD/NZD  market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2
Big Shogun
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Pon a trabajar ahora Big Shogun este increíble EA fue hecho y probado cuidadosamente para el mercado EUR/JPY exclusivamente en el marco de tiempo de 5m, el propósito de este EA es mantener su capital con seguridad detrás de este increíble Shogun y su cuenta nunca llegue a $0.   Este EA se puede utilizar con poco capital $100, yo lo he probado con $50 y funciona perfectamente pero es recomendable empezar con $100 mínimo, recomiendo utilizar un VPS. También puedes trabajar un capital mayor solo
Last Viking
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put Last Viking to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100
Two Brother EJ12
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Lion Moon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put Lion Moon to work now, this amazing and simple EA was carefully made and tested for the USD / CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for ex
Filter:
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.16 14:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Oropesa Marrero
2768
Reply from developer Alexander Oropesa Marrero 2021.05.16 14:37
thank you, I appreciate your comment
Reply to review