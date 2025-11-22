Glow Beyond Time

Glow Beyond Time

Welcome to a new era of trading. Glow Beyond Time is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.

Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly.

Early access pricing: 100. Just 9 users have purchased so far. Once 10 copies are sold, the price will change to 120.


Contact me → Get guidance + settings → Proper backtest results

"Success in trading is about managing risk while letting profits run—Glow Beyond Time does just that, with a focus on safety and consistency."

The Heart of the Strategy

Glow Beyond Time excels at detecting trend reversals. Using advanced indicators and price action analysis, the EA identifies when a prevailing trend is losing strength, signaling an impending market reversal. By entering trades at these critical turning points, Glow Beyond Time allows you to capture early moves before the market shifts direction. MACD filters provide additional safety, ensuring that false signals are avoided.

Additionally, an advanced trailing stop system locks in your profits dynamically as the trend progresses. This trailing stop adapts to market conditions, ensuring minimal drawdowns while maximizing potential returns. In essence, Glow Beyond Time acts as both a trend follower and a risk manager, optimizing each trade for you.

Aspect Details
Symbol US500
Timeframe M15
Trend-Following System Yes, designed to capture strong market trends and follow them until the trend fades.
MACD Filters Yes, integrated for additional safety to ensure only high-probability trades are executed.
Advanced Trailing Stop Yes, designed to lock in profits while minimizing drawdowns, with dynamic adaptation to market conditions.
Risk Settings Adjustable to match your trading style and risk appetite.
Blog
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369
Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexghaithbots


Glow Beyond Time is compatible with a range of trading accounts, including prop firm challenges, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to pass these trials with confidence.

Warning: Glow Beyond Time should only be used on one chart to prevent trade overlap. This ensures the EA performs at its highest potential and doesn't duplicate trades across multiple charts.

How to Start

  1. Attach Glow Beyond Time to your US500 M15 chart.
  2. Configure your risk preferences according to your strategy.
  3. Go out and have fun and let the EA handle the rest.

Whether you are aiming for consistency or trying to pass funded account challenges, Glow Beyond Time has the technology and strategy to help you meet your trading goals.

Note: Be sure to reach out after purchase to receive your complimentary access to our Telegram channel, where you will get exclusive trading tips, gifts, and updates.

