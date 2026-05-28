Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine

Wonderful is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on breakout strategies across multiple currency pairs. The system identifies potential price movements and places pending orders to capture momentum when the price breaks through calculated levels.

The application includes built-in protection features to manage risk, including virtual stop levels that are not visible to the broker. It also monitors account-wide drawdown and daily trade limits to maintain disciplined operation.

Advantages and Features

  • Multi-Symbol Trading: The system can monitor and trade multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart.
  • Breakout Execution: Entries are managed using pending stop orders placed at strategic distances from the current price.
  • Virtual Protection: Supports stealth modes where Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are managed internally.
  • Dynamic Volatility Adjustment: Can use the Average True Range (ATR) to adjust entry distances based on current market volatility.
  • Profit Management: Includes options for partial profit-taking and break-even adjustments once a trade reaches a specific profit target.
  • Risk Controls: Features a daily equity drawdown limit and a maximum number of consecutive losses to pause trading.
  • Information Dashboard: Displays real-time status and account metrics directly on the chart.

General Settings

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the system to manage its own trades.
  • Trade Comment: A custom text label attached to each trade.
  • Max Daily Trades: The maximum number of trades allowed per symbol each day.
  • Max Consecutive Losses: The limit of losses in a row before the system pauses operation.
  • Drawdown Pause Hours: How long the system will wait before resuming after a loss limit is reached.
  • Target Symbols: A list of currency pairs to be traded by the system.
  • Enable Time Filter: Allows the user to restrict trading to specific hours of the day.

Money Management

  • Lot Sizing Mode: Choose between fixed lot sizes or a percentage of account equity/balance.
  • Risk Value: The specific lot size or percentage to be used for each trade.
  • Max Position Size: The absolute maximum lot size the system is permitted to open.

Execution and Protection

  • Pending Distance: The distance in points from the current price for placing breakout orders.
  • Enable Partial Close: Allows the system to close a portion of the trade at a set profit level.
  • Break-even Mode: Sets the Stop Loss to the entry price after a certain profit is achieved.
  • Enable Stealth Mode: Hides Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker's server.
  • Stealth Trailing: A virtual trailing stop that follows the price to protect accrued profits.

Risk and News Filter

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: The percentage of equity loss allowed per day before trading is stopped.
  • Trade Cooldown: The minimum time to wait between closing one trade and opening a new one.
  • News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 calendar.
  • ATR Period: The number of candles used to calculate volatility for dynamic level adjustments.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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