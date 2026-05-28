Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine

Wonderful is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on breakout strategies across multiple currency pairs. The system identifies potential price movements and places pending orders to capture momentum when the price breaks through calculated levels.

The application includes built-in protection features to manage risk, including virtual stop levels that are not visible to the broker. It also monitors account-wide drawdown and daily trade limits to maintain disciplined operation.

Advantages and Features

Multi-Symbol Trading: The system can monitor and trade multiple symbols simultaneously from a single chart.

Breakout Execution: Entries are managed using pending stop orders placed at strategic distances from the current price.

Virtual Protection: Supports stealth modes where Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are managed internally.

Dynamic Volatility Adjustment: Can use the Average True Range (ATR) to adjust entry distances based on current market volatility.

Profit Management: Includes options for partial profit-taking and break-even adjustments once a trade reaches a specific profit target.

Risk Controls: Features a daily equity drawdown limit and a maximum number of consecutive losses to pause trading.

Information Dashboard: Displays real-time status and account metrics directly on the chart.

General Settings

Magic Number: A unique identifier for the system to manage its own trades.

Trade Comment: A custom text label attached to each trade.

Max Daily Trades: The maximum number of trades allowed per symbol each day.

Max Consecutive Losses: The limit of losses in a row before the system pauses operation.

Drawdown Pause Hours: How long the system will wait before resuming after a loss limit is reached.

Target Symbols: A list of currency pairs to be traded by the system.

Enable Time Filter: Allows the user to restrict trading to specific hours of the day.

Money Management

Lot Sizing Mode: Choose between fixed lot sizes or a percentage of account equity/balance.

Risk Value: The specific lot size or percentage to be used for each trade.

Max Position Size: The absolute maximum lot size the system is permitted to open.

Execution and Protection

Pending Distance: The distance in points from the current price for placing breakout orders.

Enable Partial Close: Allows the system to close a portion of the trade at a set profit level.

Break-even Mode: Sets the Stop Loss to the entry price after a certain profit is achieved.

Enable Stealth Mode: Hides Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker's server.

Stealth Trailing: A virtual trailing stop that follows the price to protect accrued profits.

Risk and News Filter