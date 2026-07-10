Nachete Robot

🚀 Why Do Most Grid Robots Fail?

99% of grid strategies blow up trading accounts for the exact same reason: wild, unretraced vertical movements (high-impact news or Black Swan events). They blindly and uncontrollably open levels until a margin call hits.

NACHETE'S ROBOT was designed to break that curse. This algorithm does not trade blindly; it combines the mathematical precision of mean reversion via Bollinger Bands with a capital protection suite never seen before in the retail market.

🛡️ Nachete's Robot Secret Weapons (Your Protection Suite)

  • Dynamic ATR Filter (Black Swan Shield): The EA constantly measures the average candle size. If a sharp vertical spike occurs due to news or market panic—surpassing your tolerance multiplier—the robot freezes the grid. It will stop opening further positions or averaging down until the storm passes.

  • Triple-Block Anti-News Time Filter: Completely flexible configuration of up to three high-danger time slots per day (London Open, Wall Street Open, or nightly Rollover) to strictly prohibit opening new positions.

  • Advanced Margin Level Protection & Cooldown: Forget about blowing accounts due to over-leveraging. The EA monitors your margin level percentage. If it drops below your limit, it halts the Grid and triggers a smart cooldown period to protect your equity.

  • Target-Based Daily Break (Profit/Loss Limit): Absolute control over your daily risk. Define a profit target (e.g., +5%) or a maximum daily loss limit (e.g., -3%). Once either target is hit, the EA closes all open floaters and takes the rest of the day off.

  • Basket Take Profit Management: The robot independently unifies buy and sell baskets, calculating their volume-weighted average price. It applies group dynamic TP and SL, alongside an integrated Trailing Stop module to maximize profits during strong trends.

📊 Technical Features:

  • Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: 1 minuto XAUUSD

  • Lot Sizing Modes: Choose between pure Multiplier Martingale or Sumptive Linear Progression (a much more conservative and safer approach).

  • Professional Visual Panel: Real-time on-chart dashboard displaying exact Spread (with a maximum spread filter), active levels, current drawdown, and daily reference balance.

⚠️ Settings & Risk Recommendation:

For small accounts or Prop Firm challenges, it is highly recommended to use the Sumptive Lot configuration and deploy the EA on CENT Accounts to ensure an extensive margin cushion.

Install Nachete's Robot today, activate the ATR shield, and let advanced algorithmic technology trade safely for you!

Warning and Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The decision to use this software, as well as all capital and risk management, is the sole responsibility of the user. Neither the developer nor MQL5 is liable for any financial loss or damage arising from the use of this product.
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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5 (8)
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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