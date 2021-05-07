Put God Odin to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for theEUR/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safe and get constant monthly profits.

This EA can be used with little capital $100 and it works perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is recommended to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work with a higher capital, you just have to increase the lots according to your capital, for example $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2000 0.2 lots.

Enjoy this amazing EA.

update this new Odin update that brings Money Management and Time filter, with this two settings you can configure the EA to increase more than 100% in profit.





for Money Management just set the Money Management tab to true and choose one of the three Money Management algorithms





Low Risk Setting tab -----> linear money management





set true in Balance Size Mode to choose it as your form of Money Management





Balance for every 0.01 means that for every $50 you have in the fund you will add 0.01 lots to the trade.





e.g.

Balance Size = $100

if your equity is $200 you will open 0.02 lots trades

if your equity is $500 you will open 0.05 lots trades

if your equity is $1000 you will open trades of 0.1 lots

if your equity is $2500 you will open trades of 0.25 lots





Balance Size = $50

if your equity is $200 you will open 0.04 lots trades

if your equity is $500 you will open trades of 0.1 lots

if your capital is $1000 you will open trades of 0.2 lots

if your capital is $2500 you will open trades of 0.5 lots





recommendation if your capital is more than $1000 set 200 in Balance Size Mode





tab High Risk Setting -----> exponential money management

these two algorithms have a very aggressive money management the more you win the bigger the trades open, they go up the lots exponentially as you win and increase your capital, one more aggressively than the other I recommend you to try it in back testing









if any of the Money Manament modes is true with Low Risk the EA will use the one with High Risk.





Time Filter





You will be able to limit the time you want your bots to work so you can limit them to work at their best time and maximize your profits.







