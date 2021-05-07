God Odin
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.18
- Updated: 27 May 2021
- Activations: 5
update this new Odin update that brings Money Management and Time filter, with this two settings you can configure the EA to increase more than 100% in profit.
for Money Management just set the Money Management tab to true and choose one of the three Money Management algorithms
Low Risk Setting tab -----> linear money management
set true in Balance Size Mode to choose it as your form of Money Management
Balance for every 0.01 means that for every $50 you have in the fund you will add 0.01 lots to the trade.
e.g.
Balance Size = $100
if your equity is $200 you will open 0.02 lots trades
if your equity is $500 you will open 0.05 lots trades
if your equity is $1000 you will open trades of 0.1 lots
if your equity is $2500 you will open trades of 0.25 lots
Balance Size = $50
if your equity is $200 you will open 0.04 lots trades
if your equity is $500 you will open trades of 0.1 lots
if your capital is $1000 you will open trades of 0.2 lots
if your capital is $2500 you will open trades of 0.5 lots
recommendation if your capital is more than $1000 set 200 in Balance Size Mode
tab High Risk Setting -----> exponential money management
these two algorithms have a very aggressive money management the more you win the bigger the trades open, they go up the lots exponentially as you win and increase your capital, one more aggressively than the other I recommend you to try it in back testing
if any of the Money Manament modes is true with Low Risk the EA will use the one with High Risk.
Time Filter
You will be able to limit the time you want your bots to work so you can limit them to work at their best time and maximize your profits.
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