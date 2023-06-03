BOT Simles ea

BOT SMILES EA IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE .

BOT SMILES EA is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1.

Each cycle is independent. it uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.

This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate.

MODELLING :- 1 minute OHLC



INPUTS:- Buy default........... Check Drawdown Then BUY...... BUY >>>>>>>>> BUY.

Start lots $1000 – 0.01...... Set up $5000:-0.10

BOT SMILES EA is a fully automated robot that follows breakouts in EURUSD M1.

EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD AND All FOREX MAJORS, FOREX EXTENDED M1.

It opens several trades a day and closes them the same day. Always just one order open with StopLoss.



