BOT Simles ea

BOT SMILES EA  IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE .

BOT SMILES EA is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1.

Each cycle is independent. it uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.
This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate.

  • MODELLING :- 1 minute OHLC
  • INPUTS:- Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY......    BUY >>>>>>>>> BUY.
  • Start lots $1000 – 0.01......         Set up $5000:-0.10
  • BOT SMILES EA is a fully automated robot that follows breakouts in EURUSD  M1.
  • EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD AND All FOREX MAJORS, FOREX EXTENDED M1.

It opens several trades a day and closes them the same day. Always just one order open with StopLoss.


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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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