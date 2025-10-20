Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS)

Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping.

It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves.

Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully.

QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before moving on to Quantitative Trailing Scalper (premium version) or Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (prop firm-oriented and safer version).

Main Features:

Fast execution for short-term profit.

Optimized for XAUUSD , a liquid and volatile asset.

Smart money management (fixed or dynamic lot).

Strict risk control and simple trading logic.

Recommended settings:

Minimum capital: 1,000 USD

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Account type: ECN

Default inputs are not intended for direct use.

Find optimized .set files and full instructions on the blog:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764832

Support available 24/7 for any question or update request.



