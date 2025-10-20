Quantitative Athena Scalping
- Experts
- Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
- Version: 1.11
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS)
Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping.
It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves.
Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully.
QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before moving on to Quantitative Trailing Scalper (premium version) or Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (prop firm-oriented and safer version).
Main Features:
-
Fast execution for short-term profit.
-
Optimized for XAUUSD, a liquid and volatile asset.
-
Smart money management (fixed or dynamic lot).
-
Strict risk control and simple trading logic.
Recommended settings:
-
Minimum capital: 1,000 USD
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500
-
Account type: ECN
Default inputs are not intended for direct use.
Find optimized .set files and full instructions on the blog:
Support available 24/7 for any question or update request.