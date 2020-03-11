Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of testing throughout the history for the specified currency pair. Also, the expert system is tested with various delay values, it works in fully automatic mode! No settings are needed, use only the default settings.





Features:

The concept of breakeven is used for a series of orders (total position), two independent systems for buy and sell.

Built-in scalper technique with quick candles, works like a scalpel with sharp price movements.

Built-in module for self-tuning indicator processing, trained for EURUSD.

Benefits:

Maximum 5 orders in one direction.

Optimum indicators are selected.

Adaptive risk management system and deposit protection system.

Stops and also trailing stops I work for a common position and not for a separate order, regardless of buy and sell.

How to test a trading system?

To test the trading system, first set all the tester parameters as shown in the screenshot.

The testing model can be any, both opening prices, and control points or all ticks, or the use of real ticks.

The testing period on the EURUSD pair and the H1 timeframe are not limited, you can test on the entire history of this pair.

Tips for use.

Advisor settings: Use the default settings.

Symbol: EURUSD and more!

Timeframe: H1.

Brokers: Any brokers, spread and commission up to 20 pips, leverage 1: 100.

Minimum deposit: $ 1000 nominal $ 10,000, the closer to the nominal deposit the more the drawdown will be declared (see screenshot).

The main parameters of the expert system:

Volume - the size of the starting lot, if we work without risk.

On Risk - used to enable automatic lot determination depending on the deposit, otherwise Volume works.

Percent Risk - percentage of risk, relative to which starting deposit to calculate risk.

Risk MM - money management options.

Stop Loss - spot loss (in points).

Take Profit - Take Profit (in points).

Grid Step - the minimum grid step (in points).

Additional parameters of the expert system:

Type Filling - type of order execution by balance.

Magic - magic number for all transactions.

Comment Order - comment for orders.

Lot Decimal - lot accuracy (rounding to how many digits).

Parameters of expert system restrictions: