Conflux MT5

 

Overview

Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities.

The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR, and ADX, to analyze price volatility and trends. synthesizes this data to generate trading signals as if a skilled trader were reading the market. It allows for flexible position management in both long and short trades.

Unique Trading Strategy

The core strength of Conflux EA lies in its driven algorithm, which captures subtle market movements. This system maintains a balance between rising and falling prices, volatility and stability, and executes trades in sync with market rhythms.

For example, it:

  • Detects overbought/oversold conditions using RSI

  • Identifies price boundaries with Bollinger Bands

  • Determines trend direction and strength using MACD & ADX

The  integrates all these elements in real-time, making trade decisions that go beyond mere numerical calculations and understanding the market context.

  • Long Positions: Uses a pyramiding strategy to gradually add to positions.

  • Short Positions: Identifies countertrend opportunities based on predefined conditions.

This enables the EA to respond flexibly to strong directional movements as well as temporary reversals.

Key Features

  • Based Comprehensive Analysis – Detects hidden market patterns by combining multiple indicators to generate trade signals.
  • Flexible Long/Short Trading – Supports pyramiding in long positions and selective short entries, allowing customization based on user preferences.
  • Average Entry Price Management – Calculates the real-time average entry price, giving a clear overview of position status.
  • Automated Exit Logic – Adjusts exit strategies based on real-time risk conditions.
  • Asset-Specific Optimization – Provides tailored strategies for GOLD and BITCOIN, with applicability to other assets as well.

Setup Guide

Conflux EA offers customization options to match your trading style. Key settings include:

  • Magic Number – Unique identifier for managing multiple EAs across different charts.

  • Lot Setting – Choose between AutoLot or ManualLot, with an option for AutoLot adjustment based on balance.

  • Max Pyramiding – Limits the number of long position entries to prevent excessive position accumulation.

  • Enable Short – Allows traders to enable or disable short trades and customize entry conditions separately.

  • Profit/Loss Threshold – Set individual exit conditions for long and short trades (e.g., MinProfit, LongStopLoss) to control risk.

Beginners should start with the default settings and fine-tune them based on asset volatility.

Recommended Trading Environment

  • Preferred Assets: GOLD          (BTC(BITCOIN), and other LongTerm upTrend  high-volatility assets)

  • Timeframe: M15 

  • Recommended Brokers: Brokers offering swap-free accounts, cent or micro accounts   (ex) FBS , XM )

Ideal Users

  • Beginner Traders – simplifies market analysis and executes trades, making it easy to start.
  • Trend Traders – Perfect for those looking to leverage EA’s analytical power in strongly trending assets.
  • Automation Seekers – Ideal for traders who want a 24/7 automated trading system to monitor and execute trades.

Conclusion

Conflux EA is a powerful driven solution that analyzes complex market data to help traders stay in sync with market trends. It does more than just open and close positions—it assesses price volatility and trends holistically, ensuring harmony with market movements.

This EA is particularly effective in volatile and strongly trending assets, allowing users to customize settings for a personalized trading experience.

Explore the Conflux EA on the MQL5 community and take your trading to the next level!



Next Price 599$ (after 9 copy)

Live Signal MT5:  Click here 


Signal Start Date: 3. 27, 2025
balance: 300$  / Brocker: XM Ultra Micro Account/ Entry: 0.1 lot AutoLot , Balance per : 450 / Setting : Default


