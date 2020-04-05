Ethereum Wave

ETHEREUM WAVE — ETHUSD Donchian Trend Follower

ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику ETHUSD H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм ETHUSD H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок.

RISK WARNING FIRST: This is a trend-following system. Trends do not appear every week, so expect quiet periods and occasional losing trades. Every position carries a hard stop loss. There is NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging down. Backtests are historical results, not a live track record. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum Wave is an automated trend follower for Ethereum (ETHUSD, H4). It buys confirmed breakouts of the Donchian channel while price is above its long-term SMA200 filter, protects every trade with a hard ATR stop, and rides winners with an ATR trailing stop. Long-only. One position at a time.

BACKTEST (Exness data, $10,000, ETHUSD H4, 2021-2026, 1-min OHLC model)
- Net profit about +114% / Profit Factor 2.41 / max balance drawdown 12.7%
- Trend systems win less than half of trades but let winners run: win rate near 44% with an average win well above the average loss.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Trend filter: only long when price is above SMA200 (H4)
2) Entry: confirmed-close Donchian channel breakout
3) Stop: a hard ATR-based stop loss on every trade (no naked positions)
4) Exit: ATR trailing stop locks in profit as the move extends
5) No grid, no martingale, no averaging — a single clean position

REQUIREMENTS
- ETHUSD, H4 chart. Works on any MT5 broker offering Ethereum.
- From about $500; a crypto-friendly account and a VPS are recommended.
- Because crypto spreads vary widely between brokers, a lower-spread account improves results.

MAIN INPUTS
Risk % per trade, Donchian period, SMA200 trend filter, ATR stop multiple, ATR trailing multiple, lot cap.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who want transparent, mechanical Ethereum trend exposure with a hard stop on every trade — not a black box and not a martingale time bomb.
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Эксперты
GOLD VIPER — прорыв золота по режиму волатильности (XAUUSD M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. GOLD VIPER — это автоматизированная торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах расширения волатильности: советник
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, который ведёт сделку после пробоя, нарисованные на одном графике. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство пробойных индикаторов показывают вход и на этом останавливаются. Самое трудное в следовании за трендом — то, что происходит дальше: где стоит стоп, когда он подтяг
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — точки разворота ZigZag вместе с трендовым фильтром на скользящей средней, нарисованные на одном графике. Индикатор показывает уровни разворотов и контекст тренда, на которых торгует система пробоя пивотов. Настроен под золото (XAUUSD). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Пробой пивота имеет смысл только в направлении более к
FREE
Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Aegis полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (универсальный трейлинг-стоп и безубыток): https:/
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian, трендовый фильтр SMA и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, управляющий сделкой, сведённые вместе. Настроено под крупные криптовалюты (BTC, ETH). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Крипта движется длинными чистыми трендами, а затем резко пилит. Простой пробойный индикатор срабатывает и там, и там. Этот отмечает п
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Falcon полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — выделяет откаты при перепроданности RSI, которые происходят, ПОКА цена находится выше растущей трендовой SMA: сетап покупки на просадке только в лонг для рынков с восходящим уклоном, таких как фондовые индексы. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Покупка каждой перепроданной просадки — это то, как счета умирают в нисходящем
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — посмотрите на свой спред так, как бэктест вам его никогда не показывал: по каждому бару, относительно его собственного среднего и относительно потолка, который вы задаёте сами. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство людей фильтрует входы индикаторами. В моих собственных тестах почти каждый «умный» фильтр, который я
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Sentinel полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Rapid Trade Panel полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://ww
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian, трендовый фильтр SMA и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, управляющий сделкой, сведённые вместе. Настроено под крупные криптовалюты (BTC, ETH). Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Крипта движется длинными чистыми трендами, а затем резко пилит. Простой пробойный индикатор срабатывает и там, и там. Этот отмечает п
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — посмотрите на свой спред так, как бэктест вам его никогда не показывал: по каждому бару, относительно его собственного среднего и относительно потолка, который вы задаёте сами. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство людей фильтрует входы индикаторами. В моих собственных тестах почти каждый «умный» фильтр, который я
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Falcon полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие инструменты разработчика: - Aegis Account Protector (защита средств по всему счёту): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Утилиты
100% БЕСПЛАТНО — полная версия, без ограничений и регистрации. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Если Aegis полезен вам, пожалуйста, оставьте отзыв — это очень помогает и позволяет держать утилиту бесплатной. Другие бесплатные инструменты разработчика: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (универсальный трейлинг-стоп и безубыток): https:/
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
GOLD VIPER — прорыв золота по режиму волатильности (XAUUSD M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. GOLD VIPER — это автоматизированная торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах расширения волатильности: советник
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
AUREUS GOLD — Импульсный пробой с сеткой восстановления для XAUUSD (M30) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику XAUUSD M30. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм XAUUSD M30, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. AUREUS GOLD — это автоматическая торговая система для золота (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M30. Она торгует только в режимах сильного расширения волатиль
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
BITCOIN COMET — трендовый советник на канале Дончиана для BTCUSD и ETHUSD ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику BTCUSD H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм BTCUSD H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. BITCOIN COMET — это автоматизированная торговая система для основных криптовалют — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) и Ethereum (ETHUSD) — на таймфрейме H4. Это чис
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — трендовая система для USD/JPY на H1 ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USDJPY H1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм USDJPY H1, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — это автоматическая торговая система для USD/JPY на таймфрейме H1. Это чистая трендовая стратегия: она ждёт подтверждённого пробоя канала Дончиана н
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — откат по RSI на USTEC H4 (только покупки) ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику USTEC H4. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм USTEC H4, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. NASDAQ DIP BUYER — это автоматизированная торговая система для индекса NASDAQ-100 (US Tech 100 / USTECm) на таймфрейме H4. Это стратегия возврата к среднему тольк
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Эксперты
BITCOIN GLACIER — терпеливый дневной трендследящий советник для BTCUSD ВАЖНО — прикрепляйте советник к графику BTCUSD D1. Стратегия использует именно этот таймфрейм; на любом другом графике сделок просто не будет. При тестировании бесплатной демо-версии в тестере стратегий также укажите символ и таймфрейм BTCUSD D1, иначе вы увидите ноль сделок. BITCOIN GLACIER — это автоматизированная торговая система для биткоина (BTCUSD) на дневном (D1) таймфрейме. Это медленный, терпеливый трендследящий со
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