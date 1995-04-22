ETHEREUM WAVE — ETHUSD Donchian Trend Follower



重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 ETHUSD H4 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 ETHUSD H4，否则交易数将为零。



RISK WARNING FIRST: This is a trend-following system. Trends do not appear every week, so expect quiet periods and occasional losing trades. Every position carries a hard stop loss. There is NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging down. Backtests are historical results, not a live track record. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.



Ethereum Wave is an automated trend follower for Ethereum (ETHUSD, H4). It buys confirmed breakouts of the Donchian channel while price is above its long-term SMA200 filter, protects every trade with a hard ATR stop, and rides winners with an ATR trailing stop. Long-only. One position at a time.



BACKTEST (Exness data, $10,000, ETHUSD H4, 2021-2026, 1-min OHLC model)

- Net profit about +114% / Profit Factor 2.41 / max balance drawdown 12.7%

- Trend systems win less than half of trades but let winners run: win rate near 44% with an average win well above the average loss.



HOW IT WORKS

1) Trend filter: only long when price is above SMA200 (H4)

2) Entry: confirmed-close Donchian channel breakout

3) Stop: a hard ATR-based stop loss on every trade (no naked positions)

4) Exit: ATR trailing stop locks in profit as the move extends

5) No grid, no martingale, no averaging — a single clean position



REQUIREMENTS

- ETHUSD, H4 chart. Works on any MT5 broker offering Ethereum.

- From about $500; a crypto-friendly account and a VPS are recommended.

- Because crypto spreads vary widely between brokers, a lower-spread account improves results.



MAIN INPUTS

Risk % per trade, Donchian period, SMA200 trend filter, ATR stop multiple, ATR trailing multiple, lot cap.



WHO IT IS FOR

Traders who want transparent, mechanical Ethereum trend exposure with a hard stop on every trade — not a black box and not a martingale time bomb.

