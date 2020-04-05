Crypto Odin Neuro Core Protocol

Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol
   Adaptive Neural AI Engine & Three-Stage Shield 
 
Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol represents the bleeding edge of algorithmic cryptocurrency trading (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Odin, the Norse god who sacrificed his eye for ultimate wisdom, this EA sees what standard indicators cannot. It utilizes a **5-Level Neural AI Confidence Matrix** that constantly evaluates market volatility, momentum, and trend strength to assign an execution probability before every trade.

By removing static, rigid rules and replacing them with an adaptive neural system, Odin achieves unparalleled precision in the highly volatile crypto markets.

=== NEURAL-CORE AI CONFIDENCE MATRIX ===
Odin does not just "Buy" or "Sell". It weighs the market and assigns a Confidence Level to every setup:
1. **[VETO]:** AI detects extreme chaos/conflict. Trade is blocked.
2. **[DEFENSIVE]:** High uncertainty. Trades executed at 50% Lot Size.
3. **[NEUTRAL]:** Standard market conditions. Trades executed at 80% Lot Size.
4. **[CONFIDENT]:** Trend and Momentum align perfectly.
5. **[AGGRESSIVE]:** Total market alignment (RSI Overbought/Oversold + MACD acceleration). Maximum strike capability.

=== THREE-STAGE DRAWDOWN SHIELD ===
Crypto can crash 20% in an hour. Standard EAs blow up. Odin survives and thrives using a dynamic, multi-stage shield:
- **STAGE 1 (Defensive Mode):** If DD > 2%, Odin forces all trades into Defensive Mode, halving your risk automatically.
- **STAGE 2 (High-Confidence Only):** If DD > 5%, Odin enters sniper mode. It will ONLY execute trades if the AI confidence reaches Aggressive.
- **STAGE 3 (Emergency Aegis Lock):** If DD > 10%, Odin initiates a hard stop, closing all trades and locking the terminal to prevent catastrophic loss.

=== GOD-TIER TOOLS FOR CRYPTO ===
- MARGIN SAFETY PROTOCOL: Pre-calculates accurate Contract Size margins specific to your broker. Zero strategy tester engine errors.
- GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from predatory crypto brokers.
- ROLLING PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Slashes lot sizes if you hit a 3-loss streak.
- NEURAL DASHBOARD: A stunning, corner-fixed (Left-Upper) HUD displaying real-time AI Confidence and Shield Status.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (REAL HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Backtested on BTCUSD M30, Jan 2023 - Present, using 100% REAL MT5 Tick Data. $10,000 initial deposit.

Best Configuration: ODIN SUPREMACY (MODE 3)
- Net Profit: $+3,059,531.63 (+30,595% return!)
- Trades Executed: 3,062
- Win Rate: 34.4% (Massive Risk:Reward ratio compensates for win rate)
- Profit Factor: 2.89
- Recovery Factor: 31.40

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[MODE 1] EVALUATOR (Prop Firm Challenge Safe)
Ultra-conservative for Crypto Prop Firms.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0
- InpDdStage1: 1.0
- InpDdStage2: 2.5
- InpDdStage3: 4.5
- InpGhostMode: true

[MODE 2] FUNDED (Balanced Growth)
Steady compounding for funded account payouts.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 3.0
- InpDdStage1: 2.0
- InpDdStage2: 5.0
- InpDdStage3: 8.0
- InpGhostMode: true

[MODE 3] ODIN SUPREMACY (Maximum Neural Strike)
Aggressive compounding for personal crypto accounts.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 6.0
- InpDdStage1: 5.0
- InpDdStage2: 10.0
- InpDdStage3: 15.0
- InpGhostMode: true

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP GUIDE ===
1. Open BTCUSD or ETHUSD chart on the M30 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol onto the chart.
3. Allow Algo Trading.
4. Select your preferred preset in the inputs.
5. Ensure your VPS is running 24/7 since Crypto trades on weekends.
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5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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