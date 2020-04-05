Scorpion AI System

Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade status, targets, and full statistics, all in one place.

Important note: Scorpion AI Systems is built for disciplined, patient trading — not for aggressive traders looking for high trade frequency or rapid-fire entries. It is designed to wait for genuine confirmation rather than force activity, so trade frequency will naturally be lower than scalping-style or high-turnover systems. If your style is aggressive, high-frequency trading, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Structured Entry Engine – Continuously monitors price action and only acts once its internal confirmation logic lines up, filtering out low-quality or premature entries
  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe
  • Configurable Trade Management – Choose between the EA's structure-based exit logic or fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, depending on your preference
  • Optional Momentum Confirmation Filter – An additional, fully optional confirmation layer that can be enabled to require momentum alignment before a trade is taken, for traders who want an extra layer of confirmation
  • End-of-Day Protection – Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes, configurable to your preference
  • Universal Error Prevention System – Pre-flight margin, spread, and broker stop-distance checks run before every order, so trades aren't rejected due to invalid volume, invalid stops, or insufficient margin
  • Broker Friendly – Automatic lot-step and stop-distance normalization across brokers and symbol digit configurations
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A sectioned, real-time on-chart panel showing market conditions, current position status, targets, and full performance statistics: total trades, win rate, streaks, best/worst trade, and net P/L
  • Dark Theme Chart Styling – Optional clean dark chart theme applied automatically for a professional look

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Recommended )
  • Timeframe: Configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $300

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.02 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.05 – 0.1 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.1 – 0.15 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.1 lots for every $5,000 balance

Continuous Operation

For optimal performance, Scorpion AI Systems should run with uninterrupted operation. The engine tracks evolving market structure over time, so restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal state and may cause it to miss a setup that was already forming. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

Scorpion AI Systems runs a full pre-flight check before every order:

  • Account margin availability
  • Lot size normalization to broker limits
  • Broker stop-level, freeze-level, and spread requirements
  • Tick-size price rounding

If any check fails, the EA adjusts automatically or skips the trade — never forcing an order through.

2. Live Performance Dashboard

A sectioned, professional on-chart dashboard shows market conditions, live position status (TP/SL/open P/L), and full performance statistics — total trades, wins/losses, win rate, streaks, best/worst trade, and net P/L — all updating in real time.

Why Choose Scorpion AI Systems?

Scorpion AI Systems isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade with discipline. The entry engine is intentionally patient, and its optional confirmation filters and end-of-day protection exist to keep entries selective rather than frequent. Paired with the Universal Error Prevention System and a fully transparent live dashboard, it's designed for traders who value a steady, rule-based approach over constant activity.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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