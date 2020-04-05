Aurum Prime EA MT5

AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control.

Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management.

Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, configurable risk parameters, and advanced execution controls.

Whether you're a new algorithmic trader or an experienced professional, Aurum Prime helps automate your Gold trading while allowing you to remain fully in control.

Why Aurum Prime?

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Intelligent pending order execution

✔ Dynamic recovery & basket management

✔ Configurable martingale multiplier

✔ Adjustable recovery layer distance

✔ Basket Take Profit management

✔ Trading session filter

✔ High-impact economic news filter

✔ Automatic recovery after MT5/VPS disconnection

✔ Flexible risk management

✔ Extensive user-configurable settings

✔ Stable operation on MetaTrader 5

Smart Recovery System

Aurum Prime incorporates an intelligent recovery mechanism that allows traders to customise:

  • Initial lot size

  • Lot multiplier

  • Recovery layer spacing

  • Distance increment between layers

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Maximum recovery levels

  • Trading sessions

  • News filter settings

  • Slippage protection

  • Risk parameters

Every trader has a different risk profile, and Aurum Prime is built to adapt to yours.

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal performance, we recommend:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Broker: Low-spread ECN/STP broker

  • Connection: VPS with stable internet connection

  • Execution: Low latency

Recommended Account Type

Aurum Prime is suitable for both Standard Accounts and Cent Accounts.

For users who wish to familiarise themselves with the EA or trade with smaller exposure, a Cent Account is highly recommended.

Recommended Starting Balance

Cent Account

  • Recommended balance: 50,000 – 100,000 cents
    (Equivalent to approximately USD 500 - 1,000)

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.01

  • Suitable for conservative testing and gradual scaling.

Standard Account

  • Recommended balance: USD 10,000 or above

  • Suggested starting lot: 0.01

  • Always adjust your lot size according to your own risk tolerance and broker specifications.

Optimised for VPS

Running Aurum Prime on a VPS ensures uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue managing trades even when your computer is switched off.

Important Risk Disclosure

Aurum Prime is a professional trading automation tool designed to assist with trade execution and management.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Past performance, backtests, and optimisation results do not guarantee future performance.

Always:

  • Test on a demo account first.

  • Use appropriate risk management.

  • Understand every setting before trading live.

  • Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Trade Smarter. Trade with Structure. Trade with Aurum Prime.

Designed for traders who value automation, flexibility, and disciplined execution.

SEO-Friendly Keywords

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Hit us privately and follow on Telegram for more updates and news - https://t.me/+6BQVmYDvjgpiOTRl

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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