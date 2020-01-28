Step to Victory

The Expert Advisor analyzes tick micro-signals and determines the direction to open a position. Micro-signals are identified by predetermined codes, which in the optimization are recorded in the settings of the bot. When a bot sees the corresponding micro-signal, it reacts to it by opening a position and its accompaniment! The bot has good predictability. You can check the work of the bot on the simulation of real history, how to configure the tester will be shown in the screenshot. Also, we should not forget that for a bot to work correctly it is necessary to have a certain period, for example, optimization should be carried out once a month, optimization should be carried out in the simulation mode of a real tick history.

Note: An expert can be optimized only "in the mode of real historical data", as well as testing!

The EA uses netting system of position accounting (one symbol can have only one position). The EA does not work with independent position accounting (hedging, when there can be multiple positions per symbol). Account without hedging should be selected for testing on a demo account. Also, consider this fact when opening an account for live trading.

Parameters 
  • Risk - calculated based on the deposit value
  • PeriodMA - timeframe of the moving average
  • PeriodBody - candlestick timeframe for analysis
  • index - 0 - ticks, 1 - bars (PeriodBody - current timeframe)
  • MomentumCode - codes of candlestick shapes from 0 to 64
  • Invert - signal inversion
  • maLevel - shift from the moving average in points  
  • maPeriod - MA period
  • maMethod - MA method
  • imaAppliedPrice - applying to MA price
  • AutoClose - forced position closing in case of an opposite signal
  • PeriodTrall - timeframe of trailing
  • Trail - trailing points
  • TP - take profit in points
  • SL - stop loss in points 
  • TotalEquityRisk - Limit of loss (0 - off) > 0 - as % of deposit
  • TotalEquityProfit - fixing profit (0 - off) > 0 - as % of deposit
  • TotalProfit - fixing profit (0 - off) > 0 - in $  
