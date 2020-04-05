Quant Arb Matrix

Quant Arb Matrix

If you have experienced the frustration of watching a promising trading account draw down due to reckless grid or martingale systems, you understand that retail trading requires a different approach. You watch the charts, you hear the promises of easy profits, but you ultimately feel the heavy weight of hidden broker slippage and manipulative spreads.

Imagine looking at your terminal and feeling completely secure, knowing that your capital is protected by an institutional-grade, multi-strategy engine.

As you explore the features below, you will begin to understand why Quant Arb Matrix is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a complete quantitative ecosystem that hunts for hidden market inefficiencies while actively shielding your account from broker manipulation.

Core Advantages and Features

Unlike traditional trend-following or scalping bots that rely on lagging indicators, Quant Arb Matrix exploits pure mathematical discrepancies across multiple currencies simultaneously. It combines Statistical Arbitrage, Predictive Linear Regression, and Triangular cross-referencing into a single engine.

More importantly, it is built with absolute broker defenses. Whether you are trading personal capital or passing a Prop Firm challenge, you can experience the confidence of having virtual stops, spread widening protection, and latency monitoring standing guard over your capital.

  • Multi-Strategy Engine: Seamlessly toggle between Statistical Arbitrage, Triangular Hedging, and Predictive Linear Regression to adapt to any market condition.
  • Prop-Firm Ready: Built-in hard equity limits for Daily Loss and Max Drawdown guarantee you will never violate a firm rule.
  • Advanced Broker Defenses: Our proprietary spread widening protection automatically scales to 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit brokers, neutralizing latency spikes and spread manipulation.
  • Institutional Risk Sizing: Utilize the built-in Kelly Criterion and Volatility-Adjusted Parity Sizing to dynamically optimize your risk-to-reward on every basket.
  • Trade Pacing Limits: Prevent whipsawing and over-trading by enforcing hard daily trade limits and cooldown periods.
  • Pre-Flight Margin Check: The EA strictly verifies free margin across all necessary legs before execution, guaranteeing it will seamlessly pass the MQL5 Market Validator checks.

General Settings

  • Target Profit / Commission Offset: The exact monetary target to close a basket of trades.
  • Max Triangles Open Simultaneously: Limits the number of concurrent arbitrage cycles.

Risk Management

  • Sizing Model: Choose between Fixed Lot, Risk %, or Advanced Kelly Criterion.
  • Fixed Trade Volume (Lot Size): Base lot size if using fixed volume.
  • Risk % of Free Margin: Dynamic percentage of equity to risk per cycle.
  • Kelly Fraction: Fraction of the optimal Kelly bet to apply.
  • Kelly Win Rate: Estimated Win Rate for the Kelly formula.
  • Kelly RR: Estimated Risk/Reward for the Kelly formula.

Statistical Arbitrage (Mode 5)

  • Primary Pair: The main correlated asset.
  • Secondary Pair: The opposing correlated asset.
  • Moving Average Period: The lookback period for the mean baseline.
  • Z-Score Entry Trigger: The standard deviation threshold for mean-reversion entries.
  • Z-Score Stop Loss: The standard deviation threshold for emergency exits.
  • Max Risk % of Equity: Hard risk cap for statistical modes.

Predictive Arbitrage (Mode 8)

  • Linear Regression Periods: The lookback window for the forecasting model.
  • Variation Threshold %: The required deviation to trigger a trade.
  • Leg 1: The primary asset used in the predictive model.
  • Leg 2: The secondary asset used in the predictive model.
  • Cross Leg: The third asset used to construct the predictive hedging triangle.

Hedging Enhancements and Safety

  • Use Pre-Flight Margin Validation: Strictly verifies account equity before entering multi-leg trades.
  • Basket Trail Activation ($): Secures profits by trailing the aggregate PnL of an entire basket of trades.
  • Basket Trail Distance ($): The trailing distance behind the current basket profit.
  • Volatility-Adjusted Parity Sizing: Normalizes position sizes so that highly volatile pairs do not overpower stable ones.

Broker Defenses and Prop Firm Mode

  • Max Allowed Spread (Standard Pips): Blocks execution during toxic broker spreads.
  • Max Allowed Latency (ms): Blocks execution during high-latency periods.
  • Use Built-In Economic Calendar: Pauses trading during high-impact news events.
  • Pause Minutes Before/After News: The buffer time around economic events.
  • Use Prop Firm Mode: Activates strict compliance protocols.
  • Hard Daily Loss Limit (%): Instantly halts all trading if the daily equity drops by this percentage.
  • Hard Max Drawdown (%): Instantly halts all trading if the total equity drops by this percentage.
  • Max Trades Per Day: Institutional pacing limits to prevent overtrading.
  • Cooldown Minutes: Mandatory wait time after a closed trade.

Take control of your trading today. Download Quant Arb Matrix and transform your trading terminal into a quantitative powerhouse.

 
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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