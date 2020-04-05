Breakout Recovery System

Box Breakout Recovery trades the breakout of a user-defined time window and manages the outcome with a structured recovery chain rather than a fixed grid.

How it works

  1. Box formation. Between the start and end times you set (server time), the EA records the highest high and lowest low of that window.
  2. Stop orders. At the end of the window it places a Buy Stop above the box high and a Sell Stop below the box low, each offset by a configurable number of points. Take profit is a percentage of the measured box range; stop loss is the box range plus an offset.
  3. One side wins. When one order fills, the opposite pending order is deleted immediately.
  4. The recovery order. A single stop order in the opposite direction is placed at exactly the open trade's stop-loss price, with its own take profit set as a larger percentage of the box range. If the trade reaches its target, this order is cancelled and the day ends. If the trade is stopped out, the recovery order fills at that same price and takes over.
  5. Chaining. The sequence can repeat up to the maximum number of recoveries you allow. Set the maximum to zero to disable recovery entirely and run it as a plain breakout system.
  6. Trailing stop. Optional. Once a position gains the configured number of points, the stop is trailed behind price at a set distance, moving only in increments of a minimum step.
  7. Cleanup. At the time you specify, any remaining position or pending order belonging to this EA is closed and deleted, and the EA resets for the next session.

The EA only ever manages its own orders, identified by magic number and symbol, so it can share an account with other systems.

Requirements

  • Hedging account required. The recovery order is opposite in direction to the open trade. On a netting account it would reduce or reverse the existing position instead of opening a new one, and the recovery logic would not function. The EA checks the account mode on initialisation.
  • One chart per symbol. Use a separate magic number per chart.
  • A broker with reasonable spreads and stop levels. Stop-order strategies are sensitive to both.
  • VPS recommended, since the session window and cleanup time are server-time based.

Inputs

Time settings — box start hour and minute, box end hour and minute, cleanup hour and minute. All in broker server time. The box must end after it starts, and cleanup must follow the box end.

Entry — offset in points above the box high and below the box low, and the initial lot size.

Take profit and stop loss — take profit as a percentage of the box range, and the stop-loss offset in points added to the box range.

Recovery — maximum number of recovery orders, lot mode (fixed lot or a multiplier of the previous lot), the fixed lot or multiplier value, and the recovery take profit as a percentage of the box range.

Trailing stop — enable or disable, profit in points before trailing activates, trailing distance, and the minimum step before the stop is moved again.

Misc — magic number, maximum deviation in points, alerts, push notifications, and the on-chart box drawing with its colour.

All point-based inputs are in points, not pips. On a 5-digit symbol, 1 pip is 10 points. Check the point size on metals and indices before carrying settings across from forex.

Tested settings

  • Symbols: XAUUSD,UTECH,DE40,US30
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Modelling: every tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality
  • Ticks processed: 45,987,331 across 70,633 bars
  • Total trades: 237
  • Profit factor: 1.60
  • Recovery factor: 2.92
  • Expected payoff: 0.87
  • Win rate: 90.72% (215 wins, 22 losses)
  • Maximum equity drawdown: 31.75%
  • Largest single loss: 65.3% of the starting deposit
  • Average win / average loss: 2.54 / 15.51
  • Maximum consecutive losses: 2

Results are shown in the screenshots. The .set file for these settings is available on request — message me before or after purchase.

Risk notice

This EA uses a recovery mechanism. Each recovery order adds a new position at the previous trade's stop level, so a sustained trend against the initial breakout will produce a sequence of losses before the chain resolves or the maximum is reached. Position sizes do not reduce as the chain progresses, and in multiplier mode they increase.

Set the maximum number of recoveries and the lot sizing to what your account can absorb in the worst case, not the typical case. Test on a demo account first. Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not predict future results.

Support

Message me through MQL5 for setup help, parameter files, or questions before you buy.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Stochastic grid master
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STOCHASTIC GRID MASTER — Dual-Direction Averaging System for MT4 Stochastic Grid Master trades both directions independently using a Stochastic Oscillator momentum trigger, then manages each side as its own basket with averaging entries and a shared take-profit target. Buy and sell baskets run on separate magic numbers, so one side closing in profit never disturbs the other. How it works The EA opens the first position when Stochastic momentum turns in its favour above (buy) or below (sell) the
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