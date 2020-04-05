Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol

Adaptive Neural AI Engine & Three-Stage Shield



Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol represents the bleeding edge of algorithmic cryptocurrency trading (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Odin, the Norse god who sacrificed his eye for ultimate wisdom, this EA sees what standard indicators cannot. It utilizes a 5-Level Neural AI Confidence Matrix- that constantly evaluates market volatility, momentum, and trend strength to assign an execution probability before every trade.



By removing static, rigid rules and replacing them with an adaptive neural system, Odin achieves unparalleled precision in the highly volatile crypto markets.



=== NEURAL-CORE AI CONFIDENCE MATRIX ===

Odin does not just "Buy" or "Sell". It weighs the market and assigns a Confidence Level to every setup:

1. [VETO]:- AI detects extreme chaos/conflict. Trade is blocked.

2. [DEFENSIVE]:- High uncertainty. Trades executed at 50% Lot Size.

3. [NEUTRAL]:- Standard market conditions. Trades executed at 80% Lot Size.

4. [CONFIDENT]:- Trend and Momentum align perfectly.

5. [AGGRESSIVE]:- Total market alignment (RSI Overbought/Oversold + MACD acceleration). Maximum strike capability.



=== THREE-STAGE DRAWDOWN SHIELD ===

Crypto can crash 20% in an hour. Standard EAs blow up. Odin survives and thrives using a dynamic, multi-stage shield:

- STAGE 1 (Defensive Mode):- If DD > 2%, Odin forces all trades into Defensive Mode, halving your risk automatically.

- STAGE 2 (High-Confidence Only):- If DD > 5%, Odin enters sniper mode. It will ONLY execute trades if the AI confidence reaches Aggressive.

- STAGE 3 (Emergency Aegis Lock):- If DD > 10%, Odin initiates a hard stop, closing all trades and locking the terminal to prevent catastrophic loss.



=== GOD-TIER TOOLS FOR CRYPTO ===

- MARGIN SAFETY PROTOCOL: Pre-calculates accurate Contract Size margins specific to your broker. Zero strategy tester engine errors.

- GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from predatory crypto brokers.

- ROLLING PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Slashes lot sizes if you hit a 3-loss streak.

- NEURAL DASHBOARD: A stunning, corner-fixed (Left-Upper) HUD displaying real-time AI Confidence and Shield Status.



Best Configuration: ODIN SUPREMACY (MODE 3)

- Trades Executed: 3,062

- Win Rate: 34.4% (Massive Risk:Reward ratio compensates for win rate)

- Profit Factor: 2.89

- Recovery Factor: 31.40



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[MODE 1] EVALUATOR (Prop Firm Challenge Safe)

Ultra-conservative for Crypto Prop Firms.

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpTpMult: 2.0

- InpRiskPercent: 1.0

- InpDdStage1: 1.0

- InpDdStage2: 2.5

- InpDdStage3: 4.5

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 2] FUNDED (Balanced Growth)

Steady compounding for funded account payouts.

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpTpMult: 2.0

- InpRiskPercent: 3.0

- InpDdStage1: 2.0

- InpDdStage2: 5.0

- InpDdStage3: 8.0

- InpGhostMode: true



[MODE 3] ODIN SUPREMACY (Maximum Neural Strike)

Aggressive compounding for personal crypto accounts.

- InpSlMult: 1.5

- InpTpMult: 2.0

- InpRiskPercent: 6.0

- InpDdStage1: 5.0

- InpDdStage2: 10.0

- InpDdStage3: 15.0

- InpGhostMode: true



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP GUIDE ===

1. Open BTCUSD or ETHUSD chart on the M30 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol onto the chart.

3. Allow Algo Trading.

4. Select your preferred preset in the inputs.

5. Ensure your VPS is running 24/7 since Crypto trades on weekends.