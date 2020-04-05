Crypto Odin Neuro Core Protocol

 Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol
 Adaptive Neural AI Engine & Three-Stage Shield

Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol  represents the bleeding edge of algorithmic cryptocurrency trading (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Odin, the Norse god who sacrificed his eye for ultimate wisdom, this EA sees what standard indicators cannot. It utilizes a 5-Level Neural AI Confidence Matrix- that constantly evaluates market volatility, momentum, and trend strength to assign an execution probability before every trade.

By removing static, rigid rules and replacing them with an adaptive neural system, Odin achieves unparalleled precision in the highly volatile crypto markets.

=== NEURAL-CORE AI CONFIDENCE MATRIX ===
Odin does not just "Buy" or "Sell". It weighs the market and assigns a Confidence Level to every setup:
1. [VETO]:- AI detects extreme chaos/conflict. Trade is blocked.
2. [DEFENSIVE]:- High uncertainty. Trades executed at 50% Lot Size.
3. [NEUTRAL]:- Standard market conditions. Trades executed at 80% Lot Size.
4. [CONFIDENT]:- Trend and Momentum align perfectly.
5. [AGGRESSIVE]:- Total market alignment (RSI Overbought/Oversold + MACD acceleration). Maximum strike capability.

=== THREE-STAGE DRAWDOWN SHIELD ===
Crypto can crash 20% in an hour. Standard EAs blow up. Odin survives and thrives using a dynamic, multi-stage shield:
- STAGE 1 (Defensive Mode):- If DD > 2%, Odin forces all trades into Defensive Mode, halving your risk automatically.
- STAGE 2 (High-Confidence Only):- If DD > 5%, Odin enters sniper mode. It will ONLY execute trades if the AI confidence reaches Aggressive.
- STAGE 3 (Emergency Aegis Lock):- If DD > 10%, Odin initiates a hard stop, closing all trades and locking the terminal to prevent catastrophic loss.

=== GOD-TIER TOOLS FOR CRYPTO ===
- MARGIN SAFETY PROTOCOL: Pre-calculates accurate Contract Size margins specific to your broker. Zero strategy tester engine errors.
- GHOST PROTOCOL V3: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from predatory crypto brokers.
- ROLLING PERFORMANCE MONITOR: Slashes lot sizes if you hit a 3-loss streak.
- NEURAL DASHBOARD: A stunning, corner-fixed (Left-Upper) HUD displaying real-time AI Confidence and Shield Status.

Best Configuration: ODIN SUPREMACY (MODE 3)
- Trades Executed: 3,062
- Win Rate: 34.4% (Massive Risk:Reward ratio compensates for win rate)
- Profit Factor: 2.89
- Recovery Factor: 31.40

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[MODE 1] EVALUATOR (Prop Firm Challenge Safe)
Ultra-conservative for Crypto Prop Firms.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0
- InpDdStage1: 1.0
- InpDdStage2: 2.5
- InpDdStage3: 4.5
- InpGhostMode: true

[MODE 2] FUNDED (Balanced Growth)
Steady compounding for funded account payouts.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 3.0
- InpDdStage1: 2.0
- InpDdStage2: 5.0
- InpDdStage3: 8.0
- InpGhostMode: true

[MODE 3] ODIN SUPREMACY (Maximum Neural Strike)
Aggressive compounding for personal crypto accounts.
- InpSlMult: 1.5
- InpTpMult: 2.0
- InpRiskPercent: 6.0
- InpDdStage1: 5.0
- InpDdStage2: 10.0
- InpDdStage3: 15.0
- InpGhostMode: true

=== INSTALLATION & SETUP GUIDE ===
1. Open BTCUSD or ETHUSD chart on the M30 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol onto the chart.
3. Allow Algo Trading.
4. Select your preferred preset in the inputs.
5. Ensure your VPS is running 24/7 since Crypto trades on weekends.
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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5 (20)
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Andrii Soma
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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