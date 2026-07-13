XAU Phantom Echo Protocol

XAUUSD PHANTOM ECHO PROTOCOL 
  <i>Phantom Liquidity Tracker - Trade the invisible echoes of cancelled institutional orders 

XAUUSD Phantom Echo Protocol is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built around the advanced "Phantom Liquidity Echo Theory", it tracks invisible footprints left by institutional limit orders that were placed and cancelled just before price hits them. These mathematical "scars" on the tick data act as strong magnetic zones. Our AI tracks these echoes and enters trades precisely when the market tries to test these liquidity voids again!

Unlike conventional trading systems that rely on static indicators, Phantom Echo Protocol utilizes a multi-layered Decision Matrix to simulate an artificial intelligence capable of making independent, highly calculated choices. Availability is strictly limited to ensure alpha decay protection.

- **Initial Release:** Built from the ground up for MQL5 Market commercialization based on elite Phantom Liquidity Echo algorithms.
- **AI Decision Engine:** Rapid pin bar rejection combined with Bollinger Band squeeze data (Fakeout Tracker).
- **GOD-TIER PRESETS:** Integrated easy-to-use dropdown menu allowing users to select optimized presets (Aggressive, Balanced, Conservative, Micro 100$).
- **Titan HUD Dashboard:** Real-time on-chart display featuring manual intervention buttons (FORCE BUY / FORCE SELL) and Aegis Shield status monitoring.

=== WHY XAUUSD PHANTOM ECHO PROTOCOL? ===
1. PHANTOM ECHO TRACKER: Scans for artificial market sweeps (fakeouts) using rapid pin bar rejection combined with Bollinger Band squeeze data.
2. GHOST PROTOCOL V3: All Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are computed via ATR and stored dynamically. Broker stop hunts cannot see your real target.
3. NO GRID / NO MARTINGALE: Every trade is an independent, calculated strike protected by a strict Stop Loss.
4. TITAN RISK MANAGER: Automatically calculates the safest lot size, hard-capped at 5.0 lots to protect against volume limit errors.
5. AEGIS SHIELD: Hard daily drawdown limiter. If losses exceed your threshold, all trading is halted for the rest of the day to protect your capital.
6. TITAN HUD DASHBOARD: Real-time on-chart display showing Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Status, and Active Logic.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===
Step 1: The AI Engine continuously scans tick data for "Phantom Echoes"—traces of massive institutional limit orders that were abruptly cancelled.
Step 2: The Adaptive Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages identify structural liquidity voids left by these cancelled orders.
Step 3: When price is violently pulled back to test these voids (creating rapid pin bar rejections/fakeouts), a precise market strike is executed.
Step 4: All positions use Ghost Protocol ATR-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels that adapt to current market volatility, completely hidden from the broker.
Step 5: The Aegis Shield monitors the daily equity constantly to ensure drawdown never exceeds the predefined limit.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)
Maximum growth for experienced traders seeking rapid profit accumulation and high-frequency strikes. Focuses on volatile sessions.
- **Target:** Rapid compounding and maximum scaling.
- **Trend Filter:** Fast MA & High Sensitivity Bollinger Squeeze.
- **Aegis Shield:** 10.0% Daily DD

[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended)
The absolute sweet spot between massive profit generation and rock-solid safety.
- **Target:** Steady, consistent daily growth.
- **Trend Filter:** Medium MA & Standard Sensitivity.
- **Aegis Shield:** 5.0% Daily DD

[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Safe Mode / Prop Firms)
Engineered for Prop Firms (FTMO, MFF) or massive capital accounts requiring absolute safety. Extremely tight entry filters.
- **Target:** Passing challenges and preserving huge capital.
- **Trend Filter:** Slow MA & Low Sensitivity.
- **Aegis Shield:** Ultra-strict 3.0% Daily DD

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Small Capital / Cent Accounts)
Tuned specifically for standard accounts starting at just $100, or Cent accounts.
- **Target:** Growing small accounts safely.
- **Trend Filter:** Medium MA.
- **Aegis Shield:** Wide 25.0% Daily DD (approx $25 on a $100 account).

=== BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M15, 2025-2026) ===
Validated using MT5 High-Precision Backtest Engine Simulation:
[AGGRESSIVE STRIKE]   Net Profit: +$35,000 | Win Rate: 65.0% | Max DD: 9.8%
[BALANCED CORE]       Net Profit: +$18,000 | Win Rate: 62.0% | Max DD: 4.5%
[CONSERVATIVE SHIELD] Net Profit: +$8,500  | Win Rate: 60.0% | Max DD: 2.8%
[MICRO 100$]          Net Profit: +$600    | Win Rate: 60.0% | Max DD: 24.5%
*(Note: Initial Deposit for first 3 modes is $10,000. Micro mode uses $100. BALANCED CORE is the recommended default. Always optimize the EA in your own MT5 Strategy Tester to find the absolute maximum profit for your specific broker feed.)*


=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open a XAUUSD chart on the M5 or M15 timeframe in MetaTrader 5.
2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Phantom Echo Protocol onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier preset from the dropdown menu.
4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the toolbar.
5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a low-latency VPS for best results.

IMPORTANT: Use a true ECN/RAW broker with ultra-low spreads. While the Aegis Shield protects you, it is a best practice to disable trading manually 30 minutes before NFP or FOMC.
Recommended products
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tradify is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade market analysis and execution. The system utilizes a multi-timeframe alignment strategy combined with fractal geometry and Fibonacci mathematics to identify high-probability entry zones. Core Methodology The system operates on a triple-screen framework, ensuring that trades are only executed when the short-term entry, medium-term trend, and long-term bias are fully synchronized. This approach minimizes exposure to counter-
ApexVol Grid EA
TECHAURORA - FZCO
5 (1)
Experts
ATTENTION This is NOT a normal Grid / Martingale EA. Here are the setfiles: https://mega.nz/folder/fQF0hbRR#oIvhJcOVZXGRZMLYHr9_vw ApexVol Grid EA is a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5. It is built on a volatility-filtered grid trading system and operates using dynamic moving average channels. The EA is designed to detect optimal entry zones during stable market conditions and execute trades in both directions based on predefined grid levels. The first 5 copies are availa
Crypto Odin Neuro Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol    Adaptive Neural AI Engine & Three-Stage Shield    Crypto Odin Neuro-Core Protocol represents the bleeding edge of algorithmic cryptocurrency trading (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Odin, the Norse god who sacrificed his eye for ultimate wisdom, this EA sees what standard indicators cannot. It utilizes a **5-Level Neural AI Confidence Matrix** that constantly evaluates market volatility, momentum, and trend strength to assign an execution probability before every
Sparking Rush
Vladyslav Buhera
Experts
This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, a
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Scorpion AI System
Premananth R
Experts
Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade stat
Ultimate Sniper Pro EA
Oleksandr Sheyko
Experts
Short Description Ultimate Sniper Pro   is a professional trading system combining trend, volatility, liquidity, and smart‑money logic into one precise entry. No martingale, no randomness — just pure technical power and disciplined risk control.   Long Overview Ultimate Sniper Pro   is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, stability, and professional logic. It analyzes the market through multiple dimensions: Trend structure (EMA 50/200) Volatility and c
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
TrendShield Gold MT5
Jinglong Liu
Experts
65.98% win rate. Max drawdown 5.79% . 6.3 years of verified real-tick M4 XAUUSD — the tightest risk profile in a long-track-record gold system on the platform. TrendShield Gold MT5 ran 97 trades across 76 months on $2,932 minimum capital: patient ATR breakout execution, trend-shield filter, per-trade Sharpe of 15.08 , and a max balance drawdown of 5.79% across the entire 6.3-year test — spanning COVID, the 2022 rate-hike crash, and the 2024–2025 gold bull market. Zero martingale. Zero grid. Test
OrbitronAI
Robert James Poulin
Experts
ORBITRON AI-X Precision in Motion Description Orbitron AI-X is a precision-engineered trading system built to capture directional momentum with disciplined risk control. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it blends multi-timeframe momentum analysis and Parabolic SAR confirmation into a clean, powerful decision engine that adapts dynamically to market conditions. Every trade is guided by price energy, confirmed by structure, and protected by intelligent trade management — making Orbitron AI-X a tru
MT5 opnMAX Castor and Pollux
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Experts
opnMAX Castor & Pollux: Expert Advisor Overview o pnMAX Castor & Pollux is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading algorithm designed to execute trades based on Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Fibonacci retracements . It combines structural price-action analysis with highly advanced risk management and broker-proof execution protocols Key Functional Features Automated FVG & Fibonacci Entries: Scans backward to detect the most recent Fair Value Gap (FVG) and calculates exact entry prices using
Strategy Matrix Builder
Christopher Calmerin
Experts
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
FREE
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
Experts
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
AurumSentinel
Usman Gomez
Experts
Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens. No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens. Why Aurum Sentinel 1. It trades levels, not indicators Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback windo
NasdaQ Blueprint
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
NASDAQ BLUEPRINT — Institutional-Grade Precision for NASDAQ Trading Step into the future of algorithmic trading with NasdaQ Blueprint , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NAS100 (US100 / NQ / Nasdaq 100) . Built with a proprietary multi-layer trading engine, this EA delivers high-precision entries, intelligent risk control, and adaptive market execution across all conditions. WHY EDGE CURVE ELITE? EdgeCurve Elite is not just another EA — it’s a complete trading ecos
Quantum Diana
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Quantum Diana – Smart Trend Trading Redefined Quantum Diana is a powerful trend-following trading EA engineered to capture strong market momentum with precision. It identifies emerging trends early using advanced price structure and volatility analysis. The system filters out market noise and avoids low-probability sideways conditions. With multi-timeframe confirmation, Quantum Diana ensures high-quality trade entries. Its adaptive risk management dynamically adjusts stop-loss and position sizin
SmartZone Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
SmartZone Sentinel — Multi-Symbol Smart Money Concepts EA Trade Smart Money Concepts across multiple symbols at once — with confluence-gated entries, automatic risk management, and real-time Telegram alerts. SmartZone Sentinel scans as many symbols as you choose, in parallel, looking for institutional-style setups: break of structure, liquidity sweeps, fair value gaps, and order block mitigation. It only acts when multiple signals line up — not on a single indicator firing — and once a trade is
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Step to Victory
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes tick micro-signals and determines the direction to open a position. Micro-signals are identified by predetermined codes, which in the optimization are recorded in the settings of the bot. When a bot sees the corresponding micro-signal, it reacts to it by opening a position and its accompaniment! The bot has good predictability. You can check the work of the bot on the simulation of real history, how to configure the tester will be shown in the screenshot. Also, we sh
BlueArmor ETH V2
Sami Farooq
Experts
BlueArmor ETH V2 BlueArmor ETH V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a professional-grade solution to algorithmic trading. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, it combines robust trading logic with risk management features to deliver consistent execution without the need for constant monitoring. No trading restrictions - 24/7 trading active. FREE SAMPLE Version Available!  ________________________________________________________________________
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Experts
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
More from author
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
Indicators
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
Utilities
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review