Whale Footprint Tracker

Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency.

The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identify exactly where retail stop-losses are clustered and execute high-probability trades precisely when the smart money triggers a "Liquidity Sweep."

### KEY OPERATIONAL FEATURES

* Liquidity Pool Mapping: Automatically identifies major pools of resting buy/sell stops, treating them as price magnets.
* Smart Money Footprint Detection: Pinpoints precise Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) where institutions defend their heavy positions.
* Instant Reversal & Sweep Logic: Filters out fake breakouts. The algorithm confirms whether a target level is being swept for a sharp reversal or broken for a heavy collapse.
* Zero Retail Lag: Operates on raw price action and volume distribution, capturing moves before they appear on standard lagging charts.
* High-Velocity Execution: Optimized for rapid, precise entries on lower timeframes (including M1/M5) with millisecond execution speed.

### ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

This algorithm is built with institutional capital preservation as its absolute priority. 
* Strictly NO dangerous grid, NO martingale, and NO recovery-loop strategies.
* Every single trade is protected by a hard, algorithmic Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon execution.
* Engineered to maintain an incredibly high Profit Factor and exceptional Recovery Factor by keeping drawdowns tightly compressed.

### INPUT PARAMETERS

* --- Core Settings ---
* MagicStart: Unique identification number for the EA's orders.
* pips: Minimum distance/pips configuration for liquidity sweep detection.
* --- Trade Management ---
* sl: Hard Stop Loss value in points to secure capital.
* tp_1 / tp_2: Multi-stage Take Profit targets based on hunted liquidity zones.
* tr_stop: Advanced trailing stop mechanism to lock in institutional wave profits.

### RECOMMENDATIONS

* Platform: MetaTrader 5
* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), Major Forex Pairs.
* Timeframe: Optimized for M1, M5, and structural H4 confirmation.
* Broker: Low spread ECN/RAW account with fast execution is highly recommended.
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Gold Hunter Institutional
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Gold Hunter Institutional - The Ultimate Smart Money Scalper Gold Hunter Institutional is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike standard retail bots, this Expert Advisor (EA) is based on Institutional Liquidity Sweeps and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , identifying areas where big banks and market makers hunt for stop losses. Key Features: Liquidity Hunter Logic: The EA identifies short-term liquidity pools (Previous Highs/Lows) and enters t
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