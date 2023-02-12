YenFlow

This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart. The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible.

Features.

This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, and JP225(NIKKEI) index.

The only setting that needs to be set is the percentage of the account equity to be risked per trade. By default, it is set at 0.5%.

The recommended timeframe is H1.

For the best possible results, attach the EA to only one chart and ensure all the traded symbols (USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, and JP225(NIKKEI) index) are visible on the market watch. This feature is facilitated by the expert’s multi-symbol capabilities.

YenFlow EA is specially optimized for FTMO account servers. Other brokers or account types may be used, but take note of the different market open and close times for different brokers.

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GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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