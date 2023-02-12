This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart. The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible.

Features.



This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, and JP225(NIKKEI) index.

The only setting that needs to be set is the percentage of the account equity to be risked per trade. By default, it is set at 0.5%.

The recommended timeframe is H1.

For the best possible results, attach the EA to only one chart and ensure all the traded symbols (USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, and JP225(NIKKEI) index) are visible on the market watch. This feature is facilitated by the expert’s multi-symbol capabilities.

YenFlow EA is specially optimized for FTMO account servers. Other brokers or account types may be used, but take note of the different market open and close times for different brokers.