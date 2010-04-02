Sparking Rush
- Experts
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- Version: 2.19
- Activations: 20
This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as indicator periods.
Its operating principle can be described as follows:
- The program calculates the SMA value over the set period and determines the current price position relative to this average.
- If the price is above the average, conditions are formed for opening a buy order. If it is below, conditions are formed for opening a sell order.
- The ATR is used to assess volatility and to set the stop-loss distance from the entry point. The take-profit is defined by the user as a fixed number of points.
- Before opening trades, the advisor checks that there are sufficient funds in the account and that the input parameters are correct.
- When the necessary conditions are met, the program sends a request to open a position, taking into account the specified volume and limiting levels.
- If there are no favorable signals, the advisor does not take any action.
This description maintains a neutral tone, does not include any promises or guarantees of profitability, and does not use exaggerated expressions.It simply and clearly describes the algorithm used to analyze prices and volatility.