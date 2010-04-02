Sparking Rush

This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as indicator periods.

Its operating principle can be described as follows:

The program calculates the SMA value over the set period and determines the current price position relative to this average. If the price is above the average, conditions are formed for opening a buy order. If it is below, conditions are formed for opening a sell order. The ATR is used to assess volatility and to set the stop-loss distance from the entry point. The take-profit is defined by the user as a fixed number of points. Before opening trades, the advisor checks that there are sufficient funds in the account and that the input parameters are correct. When the necessary conditions are met, the program sends a request to open a position, taking into account the specified volume and limiting levels. If there are no favorable signals, the advisor does not take any action.

This description maintains a neutral tone, does not include any promises or guarantees of profitability, and does not use exaggerated expressions.

It simply and clearly describes the algorithm used to analyze prices and volatility.



