Deposit from $100.





BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.





It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

Automatic detection of the GMT shift.

Automatic Swap filter.

Restoring the balance after a drawdown.

There is a news filter.





The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD.





RECOMMENDATIONS I strongly advise you to use invoices ECN.Pro. The time period of the charts is any. Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center on which the expert will trade.

MINIMUM DEPOSIT

Deposit from$100.



