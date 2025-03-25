The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process.





Key Features:

• Optimized for XAU/USD

Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair.

• Combined Market Analysis

Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume analysis to identify potential trading scenarios.

• Customizable Risk Management

Allows users to adjust lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit levels according to their strategy.

• Signal Filtering

Built-in filters help avoid entries during potentially unstable market phases.

• Flexible Settings

Supports customization of core parameters such as trading hours, risk levels, trend filters, and more.

• Compatible with Various Account Types

Works on standard, ECN, and PRO accounts with most major brokers.





How The Gold Titan Works:





The advisor analyzes real-time market conditions based on preset criteria. When conditions are met, it automatically opens and manages trades in accordance with market dynamics.



