The Gold Titan

The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process.


Key Features:

Optimized for XAU/USD

Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair.

Combined Market Analysis

Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume analysis to identify potential trading scenarios.

Customizable Risk Management

Allows users to adjust lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit levels according to their strategy.

Signal Filtering

Built-in filters help avoid entries during potentially unstable market phases.

Flexible Settings

Supports customization of core parameters such as trading hours, risk levels, trend filters, and more.

Compatible with Various Account Types

Works on standard, ECN, and PRO accounts with most major brokers.


How The Gold Titan Works:


The advisor analyzes real-time market conditions based on preset criteria. When conditions are met, it automatically opens and manages trades in accordance with market dynamics.


