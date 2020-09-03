EA Morpheus MT5

3.75

Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range.

To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. 

It uses a system of filtering false signals.

The EA uses adaptive trailing stop.

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

Real monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2326867

МetaТrader 4 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17550

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
Requirements and Recommendations
  1. Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  2. We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  3. The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  4. It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
  5. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  6. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  7. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
Parameters
  • Magic — Identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment— Comment to order.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • ticks average spread — collect average spread ticks.
  • ticks for deleting pending orders — collect average spread ticks for deleting pending orders when the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).
  • Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.
  • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.
  • Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
  • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
  • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.

Intraday trading by time:

  • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
  • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

  • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
  • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


   Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801

Reviews 8
M.S
415
M.S 2025.08.02 21:49 
 

This EA is great - while it has its ups and downs, it performs exceptionally well over time. One of the few on this platform that actually delivers consistent profits in the long run. Well done to the developer for creating something that truly stands out.

Hamid Aryanfar
57
Hamid Aryanfar 2022.07.13 19:57 
 

One of the best robats that i have ever seen

Dzeraldas Prialgauskis
419
Dzeraldas Prialgauskis 2022.06.09 20:21 
 

Couple trades wasn't profitable at the beginning with little loss, matching the signal too, now very good results, +9% in 9 days. Will update after while. Now I can give 5 stars.

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Experts
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
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Experts
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Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
Filter:
M.S
415
M.S 2025.08.02 21:49 
 

This EA is great - while it has its ups and downs, it performs exceptionally well over time. One of the few on this platform that actually delivers consistent profits in the long run. Well done to the developer for creating something that truly stands out.

Christopher Semakale
28
Christopher Semakale 2024.04.08 01:08 
 

BACKTEST RESULTS ARE EXCCEPTIONALLY GOOD BUT THEY UNFORTUNATELY DO NOT TRANSLATE INTO REALITY,WETHER YOU USE IT ON A DEMO OR ON REAL ACCOUNT.WELL OPTIMIZED SETFILES THAT ARE WORKING ON BACKTEST DO NOT TRANSLATE INTO ANYTHING POSITIVE WHEN TESTED ON THE REAL MARKETS.UNFORTUNATELY NOT WORTH IT AT ALL(PURCHASED,TESTED ON DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT).

Khanh Minh Nguyen
607
Khanh Minh Nguyen 2023.10.04 05:51 
 

Good EA, I got profit

Hamid Aryanfar
57
Hamid Aryanfar 2022.07.13 19:57 
 

One of the best robats that i have ever seen

Ruslan Pishun
39279
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.07.14 16:52
Thanks for the feedback!
Dzeraldas Prialgauskis
419
Dzeraldas Prialgauskis 2022.06.09 20:21 
 

Couple trades wasn't profitable at the beginning with little loss, matching the signal too, now very good results, +9% in 9 days. Will update after while. Now I can give 5 stars.

JCJ
851
JCJ 2022.02.26 11:09 
 

Was not able to obtain consistently positive results, great concept, perhaps very broker dependent

Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
7357
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2021.08.04 18:10 
 

Bad results

Harakos1805
409
Harakos1805 2020.10.09 23:41 
 

One of the few EA's that is actually making a good amount of profit! But is very Broker sensitive (Low Spread+ low Comission). Can recommend Roboforex Prime or FPMarkets according to my tests.Thank you for this masterpiece Ruslan :)

Ruslan Pishun
39279
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.08.26 07:39
Thanks for the feedback!
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