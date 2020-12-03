Buy Sell Magic

Trend reversal indicator, no repainting.

Clean and light rendering

There is no alternative buy-sell signal without taking into account the trend.

Noise filtering capability.

Works with all pairs.





Ideal for beginners and experienced traders

It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America.





It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it is recommended to use several indicators. Also, do not forget about Money management. You should never risk more than 2% of your capital on a single trade. Such an approach will protect the trader from ruin and allow him to earn stable income.

Good luck!