Buy Sell Magic

Trend reversal indicator, no repainting.
Clean and light rendering
There is no alternative buy-sell signal without taking into account the trend.
Noise filtering capability.
Works with all pairs.

Ideal for beginners and experienced traders
It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America.

It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it is recommended to use several indicators. Also, do not forget about Money management. You should never risk more than 2% of your capital on a single trade. Such an approach will protect the trader from ruin and allow him to earn stable income.
Good luck!
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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The technical indicator is a more advanced version of the relative strength index (RSI) that applies moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) principles to a double-smoothed RSI (DS RSI) indicator. The indicator is derived by computing the difference between a double-smoothed RSI and a simple moving average (SMA) of the DS RSI. The indicator's intent is to provide more accurate buy and sell signals than the standard RSI calculation.  The MACD is derived by subtracting the 12-period exponen
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Alert TIME LINE indicator warns that the price has reached a specified time level. Drag the indicator onto the chart, press the SET TIME LINE button, move the line that appears to the desired time, when the chart reaches the specified time, an alert will be triggered. This indicator is used as an auxiliary tool when trading time zones, using the free TIME LINE Forex System , see the results and screenshots below. You can get the system for free in the technical support chat https://t.me/Cycl
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Trend Magic
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Indicators
Forex trend has always been a friend of traders, and trend indicators help determine the trend and make the right decisions. Most of the trading systems developed by trading gurus are based on the trend. It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America. It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it is recommended to use several indicat
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