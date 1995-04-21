Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart.

This tool is designed for traders who want to find candlestick signals across different markets faster, without manually opening dozens of charts.

Main features

Automatic Japanese candlestick pattern detection

Multi-currency scanning

Multi-timeframe scanning

On-chart dashboard panel

Bullish and bearish signals in the table

Arrows on the active chart

Text labels with pattern names

Moving Average visualization

Moving Average trend filter

SMA and EMA support

Tick volume filter

Flexible candle sensitivity settings

Ability to enable or disable pattern groups

Terminal alerts

Push notifications

Visual testing mode

Lightweight Strategy Tester mode

Closed-candle signal calculation

Optional current-candle analysis

No repainting of closed signals

Default symbols

By default, the scanner includes major and minor Forex pairs plus gold:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD

GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD

AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD

CADJPY, CADCHF

CHFJPY

XAUUSD

The list can be changed in the SymbolsList input.

If your broker uses suffixes such as EURUSDm , EURUSD.a , or XAUUSD.pro , enter the symbol names exactly as they appear in your terminal.

Supported timeframes

The scanner can monitor different timeframes, for example:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

The timeframe list is configured in the TimeframesList input.

Example:

M15,H1,H4,D1

Detected candlestick patterns

Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Bullish Harami

Bearish Harami

Hammer

Hanging Man

Inverted Hammer

Shooting Star

Morning Star

Evening Star

Piercing Line

Dark Cloud Cover

Three Inside Up

Three Inside Down

Three Outside Up

Three Outside Down

Dashboard panel

The dashboard panel displays detected patterns across selected symbols and timeframes.

Rows represent trading instruments.

Columns represent timeframes.

Green cells indicate bullish patterns.

Red cells indicate bearish patterns.

Empty cells mean that no selected pattern was detected.

The dashboard helps you quickly see where a potential candlestick signal has appeared without switching between charts manually.

Chart visualization

In addition to the dashboard panel, the indicator can display detected patterns on the active chart:

green arrows for bullish signals;

red arrows for bearish signals;

text labels with pattern names;

a Moving Average line.

This makes it easier to visually confirm the detected setup before making a trading decision.

Trend filter

The indicator uses a Moving Average as a market context filter. You can choose SMA or EMA and adjust the MA period.

The filter helps detect bullish reversal patterns after downward movement and bearish reversal patterns after upward movement. This makes the signals more consistent with classical Japanese candlestick analysis.

Volume filter

The tick volume filter allows the scanner to consider only patterns that appear during increased market activity.

The VolumeThreshold input defines the required volume relative to the average value. For example, 120 means that the current tick volume must be at least 120% of the average volume.

Flexible candle settings

The indicator includes sensitivity parameters that let you control how strictly candlestick patterns are detected:

minimum candle body size relative to price;

minimum candle body size relative to the High-Low range;

minimum candle body size relative to the average body;

maximum short-candle body size;

minimum shadow-to-body ratio.

Use softer settings to get more signals. Use stricter settings to reduce noise and filter weaker formations.

Alerts

The indicator can send notifications when a new candlestick pattern appears.

Available alert types:

Terminal alerts

Push notifications

This is useful for traders who want to receive signals without constantly watching multiple charts.

Strategy Tester mode

The indicator includes several inputs for Strategy Tester operation:

AutoFastModeInTester

EnableFullVisualModeInTester

ForceVisualModeInTester

TesterDashboardCurrentChartOnly

For visual testing, you can enable dashboard, arrows, and labels on the current chart. For Market validation, it is recommended to use lightweight mode to reduce tester load.

Who can use this indicator

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is suitable for:

Forex traders

Price Action traders

Gold traders

Stock and index traders

Crypto traders

Manual traders

Traders who work with multiple symbols

Traders who use multiple timeframes

Users who need a fast market overview from one panel

Recommended usage

Use the dashboard panel as the first step to find candlestick signals. After a signal appears, open the relevant chart and check the market context.

It is recommended to confirm signals with:

support and resistance levels;

trend direction;

market structure;

volatility;

volume;

higher-timeframe signals;

risk-to-reward ratio.

A candlestick pattern should be used as a confirmation element, not as the only reason to enter a trade.

Important

This indicator is not a trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically.

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is designed for technical analysis, candlestick pattern detection, and market monitoring. It does not guarantee profit and does not predict market movement with certainty.

Trading Forex, CFDs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial instruments involves risk. All trading decisions are the user’s responsibility.

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a practical tool for traders who need multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern detection, a dashboard panel, visual chart signals, trend and volume filtering, and alerts directly inside MetaTrader 4.