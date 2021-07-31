Renegade The indicator generates arrows (red and blue by default). The indicator is installed in the usual way on any trading symbol with any time interval. It is an auxiliary tool that is used for technical analysis of the price movement chart in the Forex market. Novice traders have difficulties both with finding an indicator and with its application. Their reason is the lack of technical awareness of ordinary users and the lack of basic knowledge about good trading programs.





In Forex transactions, this is enough. Indicator of trend and trading signals based on the principle of combined analysis of calculated pivot points within the channel as well as overbought and oversold levels. The Renegade indicator analyzes the chart based on the drawing data. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are communicated to the trader in the form of signals.





Indicator advantages

High accuracy;

Work with any trading symbols;

Works at any time intervals;

Not redrawn.