Market Profile Real Time

A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Interactive profile update, real-time work
  • Five modes of histogram calculation
  • The possibility of separating the volume of buyers and sellers
  • Having a strict volume calculation method for higher accuracy
  • Six color palette options
  • Ability to manually scale the histogram (for "General" mode only, see "Parameters And Properties")
  • Separating of main trading volume area by tones, the point of control is highlighted in an individual color
  • Calling the properties of the indicator by right-clicking on the extreme values (High, Low) on any bar on the chart

Parameters And Properties:

  • Display mode - profile histogram display mode
      • General - display for the specified number of bars, starting with the current
      • Between V-lines - displaying the profile of the area between two vertical lines. Lines can be freely moved with the mouse
      • Fractional (Bars) - interval drawing of individual histograms for the specified number of bars (the size of interval is indicated). The number of intervals can't be more than twenty
      • Fractional (Period) - interval drawing of profile for each bar of a higher timeframe
      • Rectangle - drawing a histogram of data located in the rectangle area
    1. Placement Side - histogram placement side
      • Left - left profile 
      • Right - right profile
    2. Separate Buy/Sell - separation of buyers and sellers
    3. Color - selection of profile color from six composed palettes
    4. Method of calculation - histogram calculation method
      • Median - median calculation for current bars
      • Strict - strict calculation of the volume on bars  of a lower timeframe (with massive calculations, the indicator can reduce the performance of the terminal, it should be used carefully)
    5. Autoscaling - automatic histogram scaling. It can be disabled only for the "General" mode - if you need to display histogram with the most accurate proportions
    6. Scale (if Autoscaling is On) - profile size, if autoscale is enable, can be: "Small", "Medium", "Large" and "Full". In the "Rectangle" mode only the "Full" value is available
    7. Manual Scale (if Autoscaling is Off) - the value of the scale factor for the manual scaling. It can take integer and fractional values
    8. Number Of Bars To Calculate - the number of bars selected for calculation in the "General" mode or the interval size in the "Fractional (Bars)" mode
    9. Period For Fractional Profile - timeframe to display in the "Fractional (Period)" mode. It can't be less than the current timeframe
    10. Clock Panel - clock panel, GMT time













































































































































































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    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx CCI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
    FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
    FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
    FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
    FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
    FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
    FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicators
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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    Experts
    MIRA is an Expert Advisor built according to the principles of indicator-less short-term trading based on martingale with different protection levels and customization. It provides methods for reducing risks by fixing a part of profit by trailing stop, smoothing out the gaps by means of dynamic locking, automatic recovering from drawdowns, buying out losing positions. A strict risk management system allows setting a limit on the allowed drawdown both as a percentage and in the deposit currency.
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