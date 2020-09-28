The Forex market can go through many different price paths to reach a point in the future. The future is dynamic. Therefore, planning a trade with a possible future scenario is an essential step for your success. For these purposes, we present to your attention Trend Units.





A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the strength of trends and points of entry into the market, visualizing it using arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on time periods M5, M15, M30, H1.

The strength of the global and local trading trend and the visualization of arrows on the chart are calculated using a variety of proprietary formulas and algorithms.





Despite all the apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytical algorithms inside it, with the help of which the system determines the moments of entries and exits. The indicator is very easy to use. When an up arrow appears, open a buy deal. When a down arrow appears, open a sell trade.