Quant Shield Quant Order flow

  • Indicators
  • Witold Jacek Herrmann
    Witold Jacek Herrmann

    Witold Jacek Herrmann

    Hi, I'm the developer behind Quant Trading. With over [12] years of active market experience, my mission is simple: to bridge the gap between institutional-grade orderflow trading and the MetaTrader environment, without the clutter.
  • Version: 23.50
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

Quant Shield PRO - Orderflow & SMC Scalper

Description / Text: 🚀 Welcome to Quant Shield PRO – The Ultimate Institutional Scalping Terminal

Tired of lagging indicators and fake breakouts? Quant Shield PRO is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed for Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, Apex, etc.) and serious intra-day scalpers.

Built perfectly for Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX) and major Forex pairs, it combines the power of real-time Orderflow (CVD), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and dynamic VWAP tracking into one ultra-clean, non-repainting chart.

💎 LAUNCH PROMO: The first 20 copies are available for $99! (Regular Price: $199).

🔥 CORE FEATURES:

  • True Orderflow & Absorption Engine: The system calculates Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) in real-time. It detects hidden institutional volume and prints [ABS] (Absorption) on your chart when smart money traps retail traders.

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically draws unmitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), and ICT Killzones (London & NY) – with perfect right-edge text alignment.

  • Dynamic Session POCs & VWAP: Live tracking of the Point of Control (POC) for Asia, London, and USA sessions. Fully integrated VWAP with adjustable Standard Deviation Bands.

  • Advanced Statistics Dashboard: Know your exact edge! The panel tracks your real-time Win-Rate, current Daily PnL, MTF Trend Matrix, and market pace.

  • "Zen-Mode" Smart HUD: Click the minimize button to hide the main panel and activate the "Smart HUD" for a 100% clean, distraction-free chart while keeping vital flow data visible.

  • Built-in Equity Manager: Set daily profit targets and max consecutive loss limits to protect your funded accounts.

🎯 HOW TO USE IT (The Setup):

  1. Check the MTF Matrix on the dashboard for higher-timeframe trend alignment.

  2. Wait for the price to reach a key level (VWAP Band, POC, Killzone, or FVG).

  3. Look for the [ABS] (Volume Absorption) or [D] (CVD Divergence) signal on the chart.

  4. Enter the trade with sniper precision.

Note: Quant Shield is a visual analytical tool. It does not place automated trades.


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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Witold Jacek Herrmann
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Description: Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal. Welcome to QMMatrix PRO , the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading . Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control. Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO
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