Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4

Product Overview
Bull Bear Decision Maker is an all-in-one main chart trend and reversal decision indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Originating from the classic NXMMA trading system, it deeply integrates Williams %R variants, KDJ, RSI, and a multiple moving average system. Through multi-dimensional algorithmic resonance, this indicator helps traders accurately identify high-probability trend-following, bottom-reversal, and top-escaping opportunities in complex markets, while providing comprehensive real-time status monitoring and multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
Trend Tracking & Candle Coloring Built-in MA17, EMA55, and MA30 core moving averages visually display medium to long-term trend directions. The right side of the chart shows real-time Bull or Bear status. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring, making the shift between bullish and bearish momentum instantly recognizable through automatic color changes.
Multi-Dimensional Buy Signals Provides 6 different levels of buy prompts. B (Basic Buy) captures Williams variant trend reversals; Buy In represents multiple MA resonance breakouts; Attack indicates short-term momentum bursts; Bull triggers during perfect MA bullish alignment, offering extremely high reliability.
Precision Top-Escaping Mechanism Includes S (Basic Sell), Esc Top (Escape Top), and Top sell signals. The Esc Top signal combines KDJ60 high-level death crosses with extreme value filtering, while the Top signal is based on RSI6 overbought turnarounds, helping traders lock in profits at trend exhaustion.
Smart Signal Cooldown Built-in Cooldown filtering mechanism. By setting a cooldown period, the system automatically shields frequent similar signals in the short term, effectively reducing false signal noise in ranging markets and improving practical win rates.
Practical Application
In clear unilateral trends, focus on Bull and Attack signals, combining them with MA17 support and the MT5 candle colors for trend-following position additions. When the right side of the chart displays a Bear status, avoid long operations.
When the market is in a consolidation phase after a long downtrend, the appearance of a Bottom signal combined with a Buy In signal usually indicates a high-probability reversal opportunity, suitable for light probe positions. Conversely, if an Esc Top is triggered after a continuous rally, partial profit-taking is recommended.
For position management, early reversal signals (like B or S) suit light probe positions, while multiple resonance signals (like Buy In or Bull) are suitable for establishing standard positions.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: MA Period defaults to 17, controlling the main trend MA period; Cooldown Bars defaults to 10, controlling the minimum bar interval for similar signals (higher values mean stronger filtering); Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for all 9 signals (B, Buy In, Attack, Launch, Bottom, Bull, S, Esc Top, Top), catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. Note that the Launch signal contains a "price change > 9.5%" logic derived from stock market limit-up rules; it rarely triggers in Forex/Crypto and is retained to preserve the original system's integrity.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or fundamental analysis. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Bull Bear Decision Maker perfectly encapsulates complex left-side reversal and right-side trend confirmation logic. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict signal filtering and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

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