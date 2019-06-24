Full Forex Market View Dashboard

5

FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator

This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading.

INSTALLATION:

Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISPLAY ALL the Currency pairs that appear in MT4's Market Watch. it can display up to 30 currency pairs or less. If it is more than that in your MT4's Market Watch, it will blur and disfigure the fonts and images on the FFMV Dashboard! It won't display correctly.

USAGE:

  • For Solo Trading
  • For Basket Trading (See the screenshot on how)
  • Can also be used for Multiple orders trading
  • To confirm the validity of the signal received from your own Trading systems etc.

COMPONENTS:

  • Time Frames: From M1 to MN1 Current Candles status (Buy/Sell 
  • Trend: Overall trend of the currencies
  • Impacts: The magnitudes/volatility of the currencies' movements, see below:
  1. Build-up: The currency is just building up
  2. Good: The currency is getting serious
  3. High: The currency is worthy of interest
  4. Strong: The direction is to be considered
  5. Very strong: This currency is near perfect
  6. Excellent: The peak of the signals that we are good to go
  • Changes: The currency movements is side way, losing or gaining points
  • Rates: Reliability of the currency to be considered for trading
  • Trade: The name of currency pair ready for trade

USING THE DASHBOARD:

  • All Time frames from Minute 1 to Monthly must agree together except the M1 time frame i. e is either all the arrows are Green for buy signal or Red color arrows for sell signal 
  • Trend must tell us the trend's direction - Bullish or Bearish
  • Signal displays Sell Now or Buy Now
  • Impact must show EXCELLENT as best pair for trader
  • Changes must be positive or at least be from 0.00 upward. May not be negative EXCEPT all others agreed together for a direction,that means the currency is in a state of RECOVERY, it can be traded 
  • Rates must be 100% but any currency that rates 60% upward is good enough
  • Trade gives currency name that is ready for further trading consideration


WHAT NEXT? After gotten a trade signal from the Dashboard, we must further consider these two factors:

1. Major Support and Resistance Levels: These are powerful levels which determine if a price movement will breakout or bounce back because these are the areas of great struggles between the Buyers and Sellers. Therefore after getting the signal, go to the chart of the currency concerned and visualize it from higher time-frame - H1 upward to find out if the currency is not at the support or resistance level. Identify and draw a line at either of these levels, wait to see if price will break the level or bounce and if it breaks OR the currency is far from any of these points, then you are good to go.

2. Forex News: Any Currency pair that features in Forex news at least for that day must be avoided especially a medium or High impact news. Before entering any trade even after a sure signal from the Dashboard, take time to check the Economic calendar on a Forex News Website. However, if the news has been released long before you got signal from the Dashboard, then it is supposed to be a good trade because it means that the end-resultant effects of the news is working in your favor.

Aside these two factors, nothing to fear, go straight and place your trade. Just be sure all the conditions are met as instructed here

Further more, if you are interested in this Indicator BUT still need more proofs that it works truly, first, check the reviews of those who had already bought it. You can also join our Telegram group created for this purpose through this link: https://t.me/ffmvDashboard

Finally, if you have bought it or you will DEFINITELY buy it now after reading, then you can join me on Telegram after you have already purchased it so that I can add you to the FFMV-Dashboard Private group mainly created for more TUTORIALS on how it works

There you can enjoy 24/7 supports, questions/answers, suggestions and all you need to know. Use this link and provide the PROOF OF PURCHASE from this website: https://t.me/Opengates

Cheers

Reviews 3
ahmdani
1074
ahmdani 2019.08.27 13:41 
 

I bought a lot of indicators and this product is the best one. Thank you Olufemi for amazing indicator and your support and also thank you for the green pips which I get from your product.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.08.24 17:25 
 

Awesome support from the author Olufemi and a Great indicator!

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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2022.12.26 14:36 
 

i just rent this tools to help me trading more professional .. i will rate it later thx

Opengates Success International
4998
Reply from developer Olufemi Adeyemo 2022.12.26 18:07
I wish you the best of luck, pal. If you need any more info, let me know. Contact me here for the indicator's trading manual: https://t.me/Opengates or search for @Opengates on the Telegram and chat me up.
Thanks
ahmdani
1074
ahmdani 2019.08.27 13:41 
 

I bought a lot of indicators and this product is the best one. Thank you Olufemi for amazing indicator and your support and also thank you for the green pips which I get from your product.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.08.24 17:25 
 

Awesome support from the author Olufemi and a Great indicator!

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