Gooinsta Army Simpel

Expert Info:

  1. Pin = 0 --> Manual Trade"
  2. TralingStop = 0 --> Traling Stop Off "
  • Sell & buy --> Open Order "
  • C-All --> Close All Order"
  • C-Buy --> Close Buy Order"
  • C-Sell --> Close Sell Order

Input Parameter:

  • input Name_ = " ----- Gooinsta Army Simple ----- ";
  • input Pin = 0.0;
  • input Resiko = _Medium;
  • input min_Lot = 0.01;
  • input max_Lots = 1.0;
  • input Slipage = 3;
  • input double Target = 1050;
  • input maxorders = 100;
  • input TralingStop = 10;
  • input End = " ----- Salam Profit Konsisten ----- ";











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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Gooinsta Hedge Plus
Surya Wijaya
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Gooinsta Hedge Plus Gooinsta Hege Plus is expert advisor major trend calculation EA Fitur : Auto lots and fix lot Auto tp and cut profit Trend follow order position Cover mode when order position loss Send info notification to smartphone button close buy , close sell and close all  EA Inputs : Start_Setting = " ------------   Gooinsta Hedge+ ------------  "; EA_Name = "Gooinsta Hedge+"; Logic = 1; Lots  = 0.0 ---  If Lots=0  Auto Lots  aktive   Risk  = 15.0; mLots = 15.0; Step    = 20; Takeprof
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