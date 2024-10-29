Gooinsta Army Simpel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 7.66
- Updated: 29 October 2024
Expert Info:
- Pin = 0 --> Manual Trade"
- TralingStop = 0 --> Traling Stop Off "
- Sell & buy --> Open Order "
- C-All --> Close All Order"
- C-Buy --> Close Buy Order"
- C-Sell --> Close Sell Order
Input Parameter:
-
- input Name_ = " ----- Gooinsta Army Simple ----- ";
- input Pin = 0.0;
- input Resiko = _Medium;
- input min_Lot = 0.01;
- input max_Lots = 1.0;
- input Slipage = 3;
- input double Target = 1050;
- input maxorders = 100;
- input TralingStop = 10;
- input End = " ----- Salam Profit Konsisten ----- ";