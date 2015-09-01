Ultimate Panel Demo

"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system.

Note: This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only.

The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11558


Features


    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading.

  • Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level.
  • Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button.
  • Order will open immediately.

    2. Drag line to place pending order.

  • Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button.
  • Then 3 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (Price,Stop Loss,Take Profit line)
  • Drag lines to define open price, stop loss, take profit values.
  • Then click the "PLACE ORDER" button.
  • The EA will open pending orders at that line automatically.
  • And EA will automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).

    3. Order Control , Risk Management.

  • All order will automatically closes when profit,loss is reached by amount of your money setting on chart

     Example:

    • If you setting "close if profit" = 100 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached profit => 100$ : All opening orders will close immediately.
    • If you setting "close if loss"    =  -50 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached loss =>     50$ : All opening orders will close immediately.

    4. Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit line.

  • After order opened.  Just click the "ACTIVE!" button
  • Then 2 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (stop-loss and take profit line)
  • You can move lines with your mouse easily.
  • Can set distance low even 1 point.
  • Brokers will not see these lines and your trades will be automatic closed at these lines. 
  • This function can be use one order per chart/currency.

Input Parameters.

  • Default Lot Size : Setup default lot size of EA panel.
  • Default Take Profit : Setup default take profit level of EA panel.
  • Default Stop Loss : Setup default stop loss level of EA panel.
  • Order Control Active : On/Off Close If Profit and Close If Loss function.
  • Default Close If Profit : Order will automatically closes when profit reached by amount of your money setting.
  • Default Close If Loss : Order will automatically closes when loss reached by amount of your money setting.
  • Default Hidden TP : Setup default hidden take profit line level of EA panel.
  • Default Hidden SL : Setup default hidden stop loss line level of EA panel.
  • Line Width : Set default horizontal line width for pending order line dragging.
  • All Currency Mode  If = "True"  Close if Profit / Close if Loss / Close All Button / Delete Pending Order Button / function will affect to every currency every order are opening , If ="False" function will affect only chart that ea running on.
  • Auto Chart Shift : Automatic shift chart and remove grid.
  • Background Color :  Set background color of EA panel.
  • Magic Start: Set magic number for all orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.


Attention

  • Close if profit,loss function can't close to exactly target, it possible to have discrepancy, usually + - 5 pips.
  • This is due to market conditions like fluctuation of spread, slippage, latency (delay of server).



