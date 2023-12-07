Check GMT offset

A utility for automatically detecting the GMT offset of your broker

To use the utility, place it in the Scripts folder of the terminal data directory, enable WebRequest in the terminal settings and add the address https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ to the list of allowed ones.

Run the Check GMT script on the chart with any currency pair

There is only one setting in the script: site = https://www.worldtimeserver.com/ just for your convenience.

Copy this address from the script settings and add it to the list of allowed WebRequest in the MT4 terminal settings on the Advisors tab.

Important! Run the script on trading days!


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Ind Channel Exit
Oleg Pavlenko
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As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o
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Check GMT offset MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilities
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the   Check GMT   script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script:   site =   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   just for your convenience. Copy this address from the sc
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PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilities
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
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Oliver Muxxller
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Oliver Muxxller 2024.05.12 17:53 
 

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