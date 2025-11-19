Scalper Pal MT4

Scalper Pal - Your Ultimate Scalping Assistant. Scalper Pal is a powerful yet easy-to-use trading tool designed to supercharge your manual trading with lightning-fast execution, flexible risk management, and intelligent automation features. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who values speed and precision in their trading.
Why Scalper Pal?

Trading manually can be challenging when you need to:

  • Execute trades quickly during fast market movements
  • Calculate stop loss and take profit levels on the fly
  • Manage multiple positions simultaneously
  • Trail your stops without constant monitoring

Scalper Pal solves all these problems with an intuitive dashboard and keyboard shortcuts that put you in complete control.

Key Features

Fast Execution

  • Execute buy and sell orders instantly with keyboard hotkeys (B for Buy, S for Sell)
  • Close all positions instantly with one key press (C) 
  • Close individual trades using number keys (1-9)
  • Optimized for maximum speed - no delays, no waiting

Flexible Stop Loss Options

Choose the SL mode that fits your trading style:

  • OFF - No stop loss 
  • Fixed Points - Set SL at a fixed distance from entry
  • Low/High - Automatically place SL at recent lows (for buys) or highs (for sells)
  • ATR Based - Dynamic SL based on market volatility using customizable period and multiplier

Advanced Take Profit Modes

Multiple TP options to maximize your profits:

  • OFF - No take profit
  • Risk:Reward - Automatic TP calculation based on your desired RR ratio (e.g., 1:2, 1:3)
  • Fixed Points - Set TP at a fixed distance from entry
  • High/Low - Target recent highs (for buys) or lows (for sells)
  • ATR Based - Dynamic TP based on market volatility

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Two trailing modes for maximum flexibility:

  • Auto Trail - Automatically trails stops when price moves in your favor by a trigger distance
  • Manual Trail - Activate trailing with one key press (T)

Breakeven Protection

  • Move all positions to breakeven instantly (Hotkey: E)
  • Considers spread while moving SL to BE to keep losses minimal.

Beautiful Dashboard

  • Clean, minimalist interface that doesn't clutter your chart
  • 6 color themes: Dark, Blue, Green, Purple, Gold, Ocean
  • Minimizable panel - maximize screen space when needed
  • All settings editable on the fly - no need to restart
  • Dynamic interface adjusts based on selected modes

Customizable Hotkeys

  • Configure your own keyboard shortcuts
  • Quick reference panel shows all active hotkeys

Usage Tips

  • Start with a demo account until you get used to the tool
  • Use the dashboard minimize feature to keep your chart clean
  • Try different SL modes to find what works best for your strategy
  • Use Risk:Reward TP mode for consistent risk management
  • Activate manual trail when you want to let winners run
  • Use breakeven function once you have sufficient profit

