IceFX ProfitInfo

4.6

The goal of this indicator is to give you a quick & comprehensive view of your current profit. IceFX’s ProfitInfo is a utility indicator which displays the profit which is calculated from the actual trades on the chart(s). The indicator displays on a daily / weekly / monthly and yearly breakdown and shows the profit in pips / currency and percentage.


Main features:

  • You can easily adjust IceFX’s ProfitInfo to display profit on the current open chart / current trade or even the profit of the entire account.
  • Fully customizable position on the chart
  • Customizable font size
  • Show daily and monthly average profit
  • MagicNumber filter
  • Comment filter


Indicator parameters:

  • MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
  • CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
  • OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
  • StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
  • Corner - corner of panel
  • XOffset - horizontal offset from the corner
  • YOffset - vertical offset from the corner
  • BGColor - background color
  • FontSize - size of font
  • FontColor - color of font
  • FontColorPlus - color of profits
  • FontColorMinus - color of losses
Reviews 18
Maxim Ishmaev
337
Maxim Ishmaev 2026.01.11 15:23 
 

Это именно то, что я искал для статистики торговли по дням

Tran Vinh Vu
1861
Tran Vinh Vu 2021.11.29 18:07 
 

It is good.

Clay Pot
191
Clay Pot 2021.02.23 02:34 
 

Quick visual...excellent

Reply to review