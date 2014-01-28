IceFX ProfitInfo
- Utilities
- Norbert Mereg
- Version: 1.53
- Updated: 17 November 2021
The goal of this indicator is to give you a quick & comprehensive view of your current profit. IceFX’s ProfitInfo is a utility indicator which displays the profit which is calculated from the actual trades on the chart(s). The indicator displays on a daily / weekly / monthly and yearly breakdown and shows the profit in pips / currency and percentage.
Main features:
- You can easily adjust IceFX’s ProfitInfo to display profit on the current open chart / current trade or even the profit of the entire account.
- Fully customizable position on the chart
- Customizable font size
- Show daily and monthly average profit
- MagicNumber filter
- Comment filter
Indicator parameters:
- MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
- CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
- OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
- StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
- Corner - corner of panel
- XOffset - horizontal offset from the corner
- YOffset - vertical offset from the corner
- BGColor - background color
- FontSize - size of font
- FontColor - color of font
- FontColorPlus - color of profits
- FontColorMinus - color of losses
Это именно то, что я искал для статистики торговли по дням