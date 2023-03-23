ChartColorMT4

Customize your charts with this simple utility.
Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later.
You can also add a text label on your chart.


--- Chart Colors--

  • Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below)
  • Background color
  • Foreground color
  • Grid color
  • Chart Up color
  • Chart Down color
  • Candle Bull color
  • Candle Bear color 
  • Line color
  • Volumes color

--- Label---

  • Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart
  • Label Position : chose one of the 4 corners
  • Text Size 
  • Font : Type the font name you want


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Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Utilities
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
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